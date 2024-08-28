Too Short To Report: Statement On Adoption Of Form N-PORT And Form N-CEN Reporting - Guidance On Open-End Fund Liquidity Risk Management Programs, SEC Commissioner Hester M. Peirce, Aug. 28, 2024

Thank you, Chair Gensler, and good morning. When the market’s green arrows flip upside down and turn an alarming red, the demand for explanations and information is immediate. Common questions for the SEC are which funds will be affected and how significantly? We saw such calls for data and real-time analysis at the onset of the financial crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic and government response, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. As one who seeks answers in times of market stress, I am sympathetic to one of the stated goals of today’s rulemaking: ensuring the Commission can conduct informed analysis on funds’ portfolios as contemporaneous to the events as possible. But the Commission oversells the benefits of today’s amendments and gives too little attention to the costs, perhaps because the Commission failed genuinely to seek needed public input on these changes. Accordingly, I cannot support this rulemaking.

On November 2, 2022, the Commission proposed amendments to the open-end fund liquidity risk management regime.[1] Largely lost amidst the vigorous debate about swing pricing and hard close requirements were the proposed changes to Form N-PORT. Rather than re-propose to give commenters the opportunity to focus exclusively on the N-PORT amendments, the Commission is finalizing modified Form N-PORT changes without much commentary to help us weigh the costs and benefits.

Had we heard more from commenters, we might have concluded that the costs of these changes outweigh the benefits. The amendments will yield benefits, but they are limited. We already collect a tremendous amount of information from registered entities, and it is incumbent upon us to make full use of it before we demand more.

Funds now file Form N-PORT quarterly with up to a 60-day delay. Under the new requirements, filings will be due monthly within thirty days after the end of the month to which they relate. The benefits of the change are that the Commission’s information about fund portfolio holdings will be less stale than it would be under the current rule. But the information still will be stale. The Commission will receive information about what funds are holding at the time of a market event sooner than it would under current rules, but the Commission still will have to wait for at least a month for that information. In other words, the Commission, even under the accelerated filing timelines, will have to do legwork at the time of a market event to determine which funds hold what.

The accelerated filing schedule will not do much to “enable [the Commission] to further our mission to protect investors by assisting the Commission and its staff in carrying out its regulatory responsibilities related to the asset management industry.”[2] In the case of a discrete event like the Russian invasion, any market-wide shock would be immediate, and information still would be coming in no earlier than thirty days after the shock. Although shorter than the four months it would take under the current rule, the difference would be inconsequential with respect to the Commission’s ability to do its immediate analytical job at the time of the market shock.[3] The Commission’s other functions—exams, policy formulation, and enforcement actions—all operate at a speed that does not demand immediate information. The acknowledged possible increase in data errors that the shortened filing schedule will produce[4] degrades the reliability of the information for all the Commission’s functions.

The Commission already can get the information it needs in times of market stress. Under current recordkeeping rules, funds maintain monthly holding information and make it available upon Commission staff request. With access to existing Form N-PORT data, along with discrete pieces of instructive information—e.g., fund names—Commission staff can issue tailored enquiries concerning the make-up of relevant fund portfolios.[5] This option, the release protests, is “challenging for Commission staff,” which “encountered limits on its ability to identify the funds most directly affected” by market stress events.[6] The challenges to exploiting existing data may be real, but they are not beyond the talented staff’s ability to overcome. In any event, those challenges will persist under the new rule, which does not provide real-time information either (nor would it be the right thing to do for many reasons).

While the benefits of an amped-up filing schedule may be debatable, the costs of these amendments are not, especially for smaller fund complexes. Industry commenters of all sizes expressed concerns about the costs of these amendments While the Commission suggests that the costs associated with the new filing deadline are not so bad in light of existing recordkeeping obligations,[7] commenters provided detailed rebuttals emphasizing that “aggregat[ing] the information within 30 days for internal collection purposes” —which they must do under current rules— is a very different exercise than preparing that information for filing.[8] As one commenter pointed out, “Form N-PORT is an extraordinarily detailed report, requiring funds to provide a variety of information regarding assets and liabilities, performance and flows, portfolio holdings, portfolio risk metrics, liquidity and liquidity risk management, derivatives and derivatives risk management and securities lending.”[9] Ensuring that this complicated form has been completed correctly involves the focused involvement of multiple employees.[10]

Many of the employees charged with Form N-PORT filing duties “are also responsible for preparing (or contribute information to) funds’ annual and semi-annual reports, including the associated Schedules of Investments.”[11] In hopes of mitigating these calls on strained resources, some commenters requested an expansion of the new 30-day filing requirement to 45-days[12] or more for small entities.[13] We ignored those calls.

Other commenters pointed to the less quantifiable, but more fundamentally damaging, costs arising from the new public disclosure rules. The amendments will make funds’ monthly reports on Form N-PORT public 60 days after the end of each month. Currently, only information for the third month of a quarter is publicly available. Commenters are concerned “that monthly disclosure of portfolio holdings could result in information leakage that is harmful to funds and their shareholders.”[14] The risk is particularly great for certain types of funds, which is reflected in the different approaches to voluntary portfolio disclosure that funds take currently. Contrary to the comfort the Commission draws from the existing voluntary disclosure practices,[15] the variation in practice suggests that the costs of monthly public disclosure outweigh the benefits for some funds.[16] The public disclosure may prompt frontrunning and other predatory trading practices. The Commission “recognizes an increase in risk for a small universe of funds,”[17] but assures us that predatory trading is not all bad.[18] In so doing, the Commission continues to undervalue the work that goes into deciding which securities to buy and sell.

Capital markets participants should be rewarded for good investment decisions and punished for bad ones. The release threatens this broader principle of market discipline. One of the justifications for the change is that we need information during times of market stress so that we or our financial regulatory colleagues can do something. If history is any guide, that something is likely to be a bailout of some sort. And then our friends on the Financial Stability Oversight Council will use that rescue to argue for more control over open-end funds. Changes like the ones we are making today set the groundwork for replacing market discipline with regulatory micromanagement.[19]

In addition to the rule changes, the adopting release includes new guidance to clarify a number of issues related to the liquidity rule. I hope that this guidance is helpful and that we remain attentive to industry calls for clarity following the issuance of these amendments and guidance.

Despite my inability to support this rulemaking, I could not be more grateful to the Commission staff for their demonstrated care and professionalism. The women and men of the Divisions of Investment Management, and Economic and Risk Analysis, in particular, have done their best to address commenters in their formulation of these final amendments. I am particularly grateful for their patience. Despite their often-punishing drafting schedules they never failed to respond to my many questions promptly and thoughtfully.

I have several questions:

As we collect more and more information from registered entities on more compressed timetables, I increasingly worry about our ability to protect that information.[20] What assurance can we provide to regulated entities that we are taking every effort to protect their confidential information? A 45-day lag between the end of the month and the Form N-PORT due date (as compared to the 30-day lag that we are adopting) would help to mitigate any damage should any information be misappropriated from Form N-PORT. Why are we not adopting a 45-day lag? Commenters raised concerns about the increased threat of predatory trading that the enhanced public reporting creates. In the release we say that we “minimiz[e] the risks of exposing funds to predatory trading by delaying public reporting by 60 days.” What do you say to those funds who argue that 60 days is not enough, particularly for certain types of funds? That depending upon the issuer, for instance, it can take far longer to purchase or sell a position without tipping their hand and increasing costs? Funds may be able to shield strategies from prying eyes for a year by “report[ing] as ‘miscellaneous securities’ an aggregate amount of portfolio investments that does not exceed 5% of the total value of the fund’s portfolio investments.”[21] Is the 5% ceiling sufficiently high to afford vulnerable funds the level of protection they require to pursue aggressive investing strategies? Today’s amendments made up a small portion of the original proposal. As swing pricing and establishing a hard close dominated the discussion, do we feel that commenters had sufficient opportunity to weigh in on the costs associated with expedited filing and increased public disclosure? Did we give any thought to re-proposal? What are the plans for conducting a retrospective review to understand the effects of this rulemaking?