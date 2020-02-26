Tokyo Stock Exchange To Start Proof Of Concept Testing Of Symphony Bot For Timely Disclosure

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE) uses TDnet to distribute timely disclosure releases from listed companies. Used to promptly disseminate information likely to impact investment decisions to the investing public, the platform is considered an important infrastructure for Japanese society. At present, TDnet offers a web-based company announcements browsing service, a server-based service involving automatic file transfer, and other distribution methods.
Toward further improving TDnet services, TSE has developed a prototype service that uses a Symphony chat bot ("bot") to notify users of timely disclosure releases and documents. The Symphony messaging platform is apparently already widely used by financial institutions. Coming under the Proof of Concept Program for Utilizing Securities Data,*1 the bot will be offered to a limited audience in a proof of concept study ("PoC") from March 2020 over a period of three months. This PoC is aimed at verifying whether the bot would contribute to aspects such as creating new investment opportunities and improving operational efficiencies.
The bot was developed in collaboration with Information Services International-Dentsu, Ltd. (President, CEO & COO: Nawa Ryoichi).
Overview of the bot
A user specifies the issues and announcements categories beforehand, and the bot sends push-notifications of any such disclosures. With this bot, users no longer need to constantly check TDnet and other information terminals and will not miss out on important announcements. Moreover, if the bot is linked to other systems through Symphony, a notice may signal the systems to start other operations, which would lessen operational and other burdens.
Applying for the PoC
Application is required for participation in this PoC and the Proof of Concept Program for Utilizing Securities Data. For inquiries on how to apply, please contact the email below.
Service Development Group, Information Services, Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.
E-Mail: inf_dev@jpx.co.jp
Using the bot
Since the bot is based on Symphony, the user must have a Symphony account with external communications enabled. For information on using Symphony, please contact the company directly.
Symphony Communication Services, LLC
E-Mail: japan-team@symphony.com
Information Services International-Dentsu, Ltd. (ISID)
https://www.isid.co.jp/english/
ISID defines its vision as "Humanology for the future: Bringing people and technology together to shape the future" and supports the digital transformation of companies and society with solid technological and creative capabilities. In addition to providing the solutions we have cultivated in four fields-finance, manufacturing, business solutions, and communication IT-we promote "X Innovation (Cross Innovation)," or transcending technological, industrial, corporate, and regional boundaries. In this manner, we continue to create solutions that contribute to the advancement and coexistence of clients, consumers, and society. Please see our official website for details.
Symphony
Established in 2014, Symphony is the cloud-based messaging and collaboration platform that securely connects markets, organizations and individuals. Powered by a growing and open app ecosystem, and protected with customer-controlled encryption key infrastructure, Symphony's communications platform increases workflow productivity while maintaining global regulatory compliance. Already the platform of choice for the financial services industry, Symphony unifies the enterprise workflow to boost productivity in any information-centric business. Symphony currently has over 470,000 users from more than 400 companies worldwide, powering over 60 million monthly messages. For more information, please visit: http://symphony.com/ja