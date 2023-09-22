BV_Trial Banner.gif
Tokyo Stock Exchange: CONNEQTOR Started Providing Direct Connection With Broadridge’s Xilix Execution Management System

Date 22/09/2023

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and Broadridge Trading and Connectivity Solutions Japan K. K are pleased to announce the start of providing direct connection between CONNEQTOR, a platform for trading ETFs provided by TSE, and Xilix, an execution management system provided by Broadridge from September 21, 2023.

 

Launch of this direct connection enables asset management companies that are users of Xilix, such as Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Co., Ltd., to use CONNEQTOR directly from Xilix and provides more advanced and efficient management.

