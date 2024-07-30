Tokyo Stock Exchange: Announcement Of Additional Partners And Observers For TSE Asia Startup Hub

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "TSE") announced the launch of TSE Asia Startup Hub on March 25, 2024, with the aim of building an ecosystem that supports the growth of promising Asian startups. Through TSE Asia Startup Hub, TSE will collaborate with domestic and international partners to support leading Asian companies for business development and fundraising through IPOs and other means. Since the announcement of this initiative, many leading Asian companies and a wide range of domestic and international stakeholders have resonated with the value of this initiative and expressed strong interest in participating in it.



We hereby announce that 16 new organizations join TSE Asia Startup Hub as partners, and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, the Japan Business Federation (KEIDANREN), and the Kansai Economic Federation (Kankeiren) have also agreed to support the initiative as observers.



This brings the total number of 30 partners and 4 observers.



TSE will recruit more partners to operate the TSE Asia Startup Hub as a sound and effective ecosystem. Along with the partners, we continue to lead the TSE Asia Startup Hub initiative by publicizing the companies to be supported and providing specific support measures.



For more information on TSE Asia Startup Hub, please see this webpage.