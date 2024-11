Tokyo Financial Exchange Trading Volume In October 2024

(1) FX Daily Futures contracts(Click 365)

The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 1,706,822 ( -11.9% MoM / -17.4% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 74,207 . See the TABLE 1 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 1]

Items

(Top 10 items in the current month) Oct 2024 Trading Volume 一Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Click 365 1,706,822 74,207 -11.9% -17.4% U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 545,895 23,735 -29.5% -14.5% Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 341,855 14,863 58.0% 110.9% Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 218,727 9,510 -29.7% -53.5% South African Rand-Japanese Yen 128,465 5,585 18.2% -18.7% British Pound-Japanese Yen 121,214 5,270 22.9% 40.3% Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 106,292 4,621 -24.1% -41.8% New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen 70,919 3,083 22.9% 17.6% Euro-Japanese Yen 46,322 2,014 -29.6% -51.2% Euro-U.S. Dollar 19,593 852 -12.4% -56.2% Swiss Franc-Japanese Yen 16,768 729 -21.1% -33.3% Other Currency pairs 90,772 3,945 -25.4% -37.5%

Items

(Top 5 items in the current month) Oct 2024 Trading value Total swap points Click 365 1,872,264,573,410 U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 829,760,400,000 6,827 Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 15,041,620,000 1,124 Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 166,013,793,000 7,344 South African Rand-Japanese Yen 110,865,295,000 5,708 British Pound-Japanese Yen 237,640,047,000 9,117







(2) Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365)

The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 3,866,109 ( -1.3% MoM / -22.8% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 168,094 .See the TABLE 2 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 2]

Items Oct 2024 Trading Volume Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Click kabu 365 3,866,109 168,094 -1.3% -22.8% Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25 587,848 25,559 81.9% - DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25 887,100 38,570 166.6% - DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25 9,018 392 32.3% - FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25 5,202 226 149.1% - Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25 85,866 3,733 170.6% - WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date25 64,954 2,824 251.6% - NASDAQ-100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25 617,196 26,835 147.6% - Russell2000 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25 53,944 2,345 1.6% - Silver ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25 65,438 2,845 330.1% - Platinum ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25 15,840 689 252.7% - Nikkei 225 Micro Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25 293,333 12,754 2,213.0% - Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 407,940 17,737 -60.6% -62.2% DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 470,158 20,442 -44.8% -58.9% DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 3,305 144 -82.0% -65.3% FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 2,943 128 -52.1% -81.6% Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 23,909 1,040 -17.1% -80.9% WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date24 19,503 848 -54.2% -77.6% NASDAQ-100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 209,792 9,121 -69.7% -76.7% Russell2000 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 20,531 893 -85.3% -86.9% Silver ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 19,243 837 -52.1% -62.4% Platinum ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 3,046 132 -79.2% -67.9%

Items Oct 2024 Trading value Total Dividends Total Interests Click kabu 365 5,226,800,396,243 2,618 -37,686 Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25 2,257,218,750,400 - -896 DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25 370,772,316,000 358 -2,187 DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25 17,191,013,400 - -6,457 FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25 4,227,665,400 775 -4,134 Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25 331,537,212,600 - -1,930 WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date25 19,953,868,800 - -143 NASDAQ-100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25 122,846,691,840 73 -1,026 Russell2000 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25 11,850,417,920 103 -1,114 Silver ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25 29,918,907,980 - -224 Platinum ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25 21,998,592,000 - -701 Nikkei 225 Micro Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25 112,590,298,723 - -76 Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 1,564,286,724,000 - -896 DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 196,403,802,920 358 -2,184 DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 6,296,355,500 - -6,456 FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 2,398,250,700 775 -4,134 Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 92,121,377,000 - -1,923 WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date24 5,965,967,700 - -143 NASDAQ-100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 41,723,432,960 73 -1,026 Russell2000 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 4,510,250,080 103 -1,114 Silver ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 8,775,577,720 - -223 Platinum ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 4,212,922,600 - -699







(3) Interest Rate Futures contracts

The trading volume of Interest Rate Futures contracts was 119,775 ( -9.4% MoM / +263.3% YoY ) and its average daily volume was 5,444 . See the TABLE 3 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 3]

Items Oct 2024 Trading Volume Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Total of Interest Rate Futures contracts 119,775 5,444 -9.4% 263.3% Three-month TONA Futures 119,775 5,444 -9.4% 263.3% Options on Three-month TONA Futures - - - - Put - - - - Call - - - -

(4) FX Clearing

The total trading volume of FX Clearing was 5,478,524 and its average daily volume was 238,197. And its open position amount at end of the month was 178,762 thousand US dollar.

(5) Total all products

Combined trading volume for all TFX products was 11,171,230(‐9.2%MoM /-39.5%YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 485,942.