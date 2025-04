Tokyo Financial Exchange: Trading Volume In March 2025 And Fiscal Year 2024

(1) FX Daily Futures contracts(Click 365)

The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 2,237,118 ( +23.4% MoM / +15.9% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 106,528. See the TABLE 1 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 1]

Items

(Top 10 items in the current month) Mar 2025 Trading Volume 一Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Click 365 2,237,118 106,528 23.4% 15.9% Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 582,515 27,739 76.8% 187.5% U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 534,501 25,452 5.6% -10.3% Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 216,573 10,313 1.6% -46.6% South African Rand-Japanese Yen 183,713 8,748 27.6% -2.6% British Pound-Japanese Yen 148,323 7,063 41.6% 91.9% Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 133,686 6,366 41.9% -1.7% Euro-Japanese Yen 77,511 3,691 -19.2% 12.4% Euro-U.S. Dollar 66,960 3,189 6.5% 224.4% Hungarian Forint-Japanese Yen 64,966 3,094 418.5% - New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen 38,356 1,826 -7.9% -56.7% Other Currency pairs 190,014 9,047 -8.8% 30.4%

Items

(Top 5 items in the current month) Mar 2025 Trading value Total swap points Click 365 2,105,476,769,410 Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 23,125,845,500 947 U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 801,510,974,550 4,886 Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 158,423,149,500 5,106 South African Rand-Japanese Yen 150,277,234,000 4,228 British Pound-Japanese Yen 287,405,477,100 6,488

(2) Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365)

The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 6,656,479 ( +42.5% MoM / +79.2% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 316,976 .See the TABLE 2 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 2]

Items Mar 2025 Trading Volume Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Click kabu 365 6,656,479 316,976 42.5% 79.2% Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25 1,291,850 61,517 29.3% - DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25 2,088,957 99,474 55.5% - DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25 100,034 4,764 62.3% - FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25 8,020 382 -40.8% - Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25 146,823 6,992 -20.7% - WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date25 90,754 4,322 24.0% - NASDAQ-100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25 1,998,200 95,152 53.6% - Russell2000 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25 106,172 5,056 -18.5% - Silver ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25 101,260 4,822 40.9% - Platinum ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25 16,048 764 -37.8% - Nikkei 225 Micro Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25 708,361 33,731 51.5% -

Items Mar 2025 Trading value Total Dividends Total Interests Click kabu 365 7,167,297,560,201 39,663 -18,521 Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25 4,665,516,275,000 30,797 -1,479 DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25 878,239,301,940 431 -1,728 DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25 223,756,051,200 - -6,292 FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25 6,901,210,000 4,811 -3,330 Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25 632,997,999,900 - -2,617 WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date25 28,687,339,400 - -182 NASDAQ-100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25 385,113,086,000 166 -796 Russell2000 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25 21,397,904,880 378 -828 Silver ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25 47,134,504,800 - -281 Platinum ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25 21,749,854,400 - -845 Nikkei 225 Micro Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25 255,804,032,681 3,080 -143

(3) Interest Rate Futures contracts

The trading volume of Interest Rate Futures contracts was 118,626 ( -2.9% MoM / +25.4% YoY ) and its average daily volume was 5,931 . See the TABLE 3 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 3]

Items Mar 2025 Trading Volume Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Total of Interest Rate Futures contracts 118,626 5,931 -2.9% 25.4% Three-month TONA Futures 118,626 5,931 -2.9% 25.4% Options on Three-month TONA futures - - - - Put - - - - Call - - - -

(4) FX Clearing

The total trading volume of FX Clearing was 7,516,442 and its average daily volume was 357,926. And its open position amount at end of the month was 182,215 thousand US dollar.

(5) Total all products

Combined trading volume for all TFX products was16,528,665(+46.6%MoM /+10.6%YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 787,361.

2.Trading Volume from Apr 2024 through Mar 2025

Combined trading volume for all TFX products was 191,977,288 ( -19.1% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 875,760 .





The trading volume of Interest Rate Futures contracts was 1,407,469 ( +207.3% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 5,768 .



The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 25,972,748 ( -1.4% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 102,357 .



The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click Kabu 365) was 55,572,573 ( +14.2% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 348,310 .



The total trading volume of FX Clearing was 109,024,498 ( -32.6% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 419,325 .