Tokyo Financial Exchange Trading Volume In June 2024

(1) FX Daily Futures contracts(Click 365)

The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 2,315,198 ( -4.2% MoM / -15.8% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 115,760 . See the TABLE 1 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 1]

Items

（Top 10 items in the current month） Jun 2024 Trading Volume 一Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Click 365 2,315,198 115,760 -4.2% -15.8% Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 655,124 32,756 24.6% 23.1% U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 494,372 24,719 -32.2% -36.6% Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 319,551 15,978 26.2% -27.3% South African Rand-Japanese Yen 189,386 9,469 -10.1% 18.9% Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 175,302 8,765 0.4% -27.5% New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen 93,307 4,665 56.5% 42.8% Euro-Japanese Yen 82,755 4,138 5.9% -30.0% British Pound-Japanese Yen 81,190 4,060 -24.0% -53.8% Canadian Dollar-Japanese Yen 51,248 2,562 -15.2% 139.0% Swiss Franc-Japanese Yen 49,994 2,500 -9.2% 115.2% Other Currency pairs 122,969 6,148 -24.9% -36.6%

Items

(Top 5 items in the current month) Jun 2024 Trading value Total swap points Click 365 2,509,923,461,658 Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 575,853,996,000 7,318 U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 795,271,517,800 6,759 Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 15,721,909,200 1,119 South African Rand-Japanese Yen 167,417,224,000 5,098 Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 188,151,636,600 3,783







(2) Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365)

The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 3,622,050 ( +5.7% MoM / -17.9% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 181,103 .See the TABLE 2 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 2]

Items Jun 2024 Trading Volume Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Click kabu 365 3,622,050 181,103 5.7% -17.9% Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 1,466,394 73,320 -5.4% - DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 868,393 43,420 15.5% - DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 12,282 614 54.0% - FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 7,764 388 -15.3% - Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 85,203 4,260 -28.5% - WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date24 34,894 1,745 22.9% - NASDAQ-100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 950,867 47,543 44.1% - Russell2000 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 72,655 3,633 -33.0% - Silver ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 97,126 4,856 -29.3% - Platinum ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 26,472 1,324 -52.1% -

Items Jun 2024 Trading value Total Dividends Total Interests Click kabu 365 6,800,194,623,800 6,964 -15,443 Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 5,841,527,138,400 3,795 -143 DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 339,515,611,210 290 -1,877 DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 22,391,314,200 - -6,100 FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 6,338,529,600 2,410 -3,790 Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 295,023,907,800 - -1,035 WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date24 12,216,389,400 - -90 NASDAQ-100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 187,187,677,620 150 -935 Russell2000 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 14,847,049,250 319 -929 Silver ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 42,164,339,120 - -118 Platinum ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 38,982,667,200 - -426







(3) Interest Rate Futures contracts

The trading volume of Interest Rate Futures contracts was 114,482 ( 0.0% MoM / +711.3% YoY ) and its average daily volume was 5,724 . See the TABLE 3 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 3]

Items Jun 2024 Trading Volume Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Total of Interest Rate Futures contracts 114,482 5,724 0.0% 711.3% Three-month TONA Futures 114,482 5,724 0.0% 711.3% Options on Three-month TONA Futures - - - - Put - - - - Call - - - - Three-month Euroyen futures - - - - Options on Three-month Euroyen futures - - - - Put - - - - Call - - - -

Trading of Option on three-month Euroyen futures has been suspended since March 20,2023.

(4) FX Clearing

The total trading volume of FX Clearing was 14,968,720 and its average daily volume was 748,436. And its open position amount at end of the month was 329,147 thousand US dollar.

(5) Total all products

Combined trading volume for all TFX products was 21,020,450(＋21.1%MoM /-27.4%YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 1,051,023.