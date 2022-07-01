Tokyo Financial Exchange Trading Volume In June 2022

(1) FX Daily Futures contracts(Click 365)

The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 4,091,442 ( +35.8% MoM / +93.0% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 185,977 . See the TABLE 1 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 1]

Items

（Top 10 items in the current month） Jun 2022 Trading Volume 一Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Click 365 4,091,442 185,977 35.8% 93.0% U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 1,781,320 80,969 63.9% 282.2% Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 466,794 21,218 13.2% 174.5% Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 439,381 19,972 23.7% 26.8% British Pound-Japanese Yen 368,844 16,766 62.4% 138.8% South African Rand-Japanese Yen 265,605 12,073 16.9% 8.7% Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 229,389 10,427 63.1% -27.1% Euro-Japanese Yen 203,650 9,257 29.8% 101.0% New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen 65,216 2,964 -11.4% -5.5% Euro-U.S. Dollar 61,528 2,797 -18.1% 18.3% Canadian Dollar-Japanese Yen 33,539 1,525 22.8% 48.2% Other Currency pairs 176,176 8,009 -23.4% -1.3%

Items

(Top 5 items in the current month) Jun 2022 Trading value Total swap points Click 365 4,730,429,170,680 U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 2,418,498,164,000 2,008 Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 437,549,355,900 849 Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 296,801,865,500 4,482 British Pound-Japanese Yen 609,662,247,600 1,595 South African Rand-Japanese Yen 221,514,570,000 3,731







(2) Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365)

The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 5,641,801 ( -19.0% MoM / +133.0% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 256,512 .See the TABLE 2 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 2]

Items Jun 2022 Trading Volume Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Click kabu 365 5,641,801 256,512 -19.0% 133.0% Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/22 792,049 36,002 4.3% - DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/22 3,151,898 143,268 -24.7% - DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/22 7,515 342 27.6% - FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/22 14,659 733 27.0% - Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date22 50,013 2,273 -3.7% - WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date22 82,315 3,742 31.8% - NASDAQ-100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date22 1,543,352 70,152 -18.4% -

Items Jun 2022 Trading value Total Dividends Total Interests Click kabu 365 3,407,450,966,020 4,640 -2,116 Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/22 2,096,791,317,700 3,282 - DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/22 972,139,900,140 390 -504 DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/22 9,644,751,000 - - FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/22 10,555,945,900 899 -877 Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date22 114,384,732,300 - -497 WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date22 26,464,272,500 - -66 NASDAQ-100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date22 177,470,046,480 69 -172







(3) Interest Rate Futures contracts

The trading volume of Three-month Euroyen futures was 354 ( +413.0% MoM / -97.0% YoY ) and its average daily volume was 16 . See the TABLE 3 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 3]

Items Jun 2022 Trading Volume Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Total of Interest Rate Futures contracts 354 16 413.0% -97.0% Three-month Euroyen futures 354 16 413.0% -97.0% Options on Three-month Euroyen futures - - - - Put - - - - Call - - - -

(4) FX Clearing ( as of May 17,2021)

The total trading volume of FX Clearing was 9,022,880 and its average daily volume was 410,131. And its open position amount at end of the month was 364,794 thousand US dollar.

(5) Total all products

Combined trading volume for all TFX products was18,756,477(-17.8%MoM /+110.6%YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 852,636.