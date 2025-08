Tokyo Financial Exchange Trading Volume In July 2025

(1) FX Daily Futures contracts(Click 365)

The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 1,411,958 ( +19.6% MoM / -48.6% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 61,391 . See the TABLE 1 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 1]

Items

(Top 10 items in the current month) Jul 2025 Trading Volume 一Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Click 365 1,411,958 61,391 19.6% -48.6% U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 416,205 18,096 2.6% -46.0% Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 211,915 9,214 47.8% -54.7% Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 203,810 8,861 40.8% -66.5% Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 90,410 3,931 6.2% -52.2% South African Rand-Japanese Yen 89,412 3,887 14.0% -55.7% British Pound-Japanese Yen 88,991 3,869 32.8% -14.3% Euro-Japanese Yen 65,492 2,847 46.1% -35.0% Euro-U.S. Dollar 54,024 2,349 56.6% 89.4% New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen 43,106 1,874 0.2% -50.6% Swiss Franc-Japanese Yen 27,538 1,197 7.0% -24.6% Other Currency pairs 121,055 5,266 11.6% -21.3%

Items

(Top 5 items in the current month) Jul 2025 Trading value Total swap points Click 365 1,576,794,834,403 U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 627,637,140,000 5,386 Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 169,426,042,500 5,228 Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 7,581,732,000 1,030 Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 87,598,249,000 3,083 South African Rand-Japanese Yen 73,988,430,000 4,771







(2) Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365)

The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 2,917,514 ( -4.9% MoM / -44.0% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 126,848 .See the TABLE 2 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 2]

Items Jul 2025 Trading Volume Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Click kabu 365 2,917,514 126,848 -4.9% -44.0% Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25 727,973 31,651 12.2% - DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25 754,378 32,799 32.6% - DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25 13,610 592 -47.2% - FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25 5,661 246 10.9% - Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25 119,113 5,179 -18.8% - WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date25 67,424 2,931 -60.6% - NASDAQ-100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25 454,976 19,782 -37.6% - Russell2000 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25 77,536 3,371 9.1% - Silver ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25 80,365 3,494 -2.1% - Platinum ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25 31,932 1,388 -50.8% - Nikkei 225 Micro Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25 584,546 25,415 5.4% -

Items Jul 2025 Trading value Total Dividends Total Interests Click kabu 365 4,363,694,896,646 1,429 -19,348 Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25 2,968,819,488,600 243 -1,806 DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25 332,937,186,520 362 -1,961 DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25 32,700,747,000 - -4,770 FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25 5,151,510,000 611 -3,630 Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25 543,738,933,700 - -3,246 WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date25 21,717,270,400 - -208 NASDAQ-100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25 105,618,128,640 81 -1,010 Russell2000 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25 17,137,006,720 108 -924 Silver ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25 40,664,690,000 - -354 Platinum ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25 56,819,800,800 - -1,268 Nikkei 225 Micro Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25 238,390,134,266 24 -171







(3) Interest Rate Futures contracts

The trading volume of Interest Rate Futures contracts was 133,833 ( +6.2% MoM / +6.3% YoY ) and its average daily volume was 6,083 . See the TABLE 3 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 3]

Items Jul 2025 Trading Volume Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Total of Interest Rate Futures contracts 133,833 6,083 6.2% 6.3% Three-month TONA Futures 133,833 6,083 6.2% 6.3% Options on Three-month TONA Futures - - - - Put - - - - Call - - - -

(4) FX Clearing

The total trading volume of FX Clearing was 498,120 and its average daily volume was 21,657. And its open position amount at end of the month was 22,920 thousand US dollar.

(5) Total all products

Combined trading volume for all TFX products was 4,961,425 ( -4.9% MoM / -75.6% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 215,949 .