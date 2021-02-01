 Skip to main Content
Tokyo Financial Exchange Trading Volume In January 2021

Date 01/02/2021

(1) FX Daily Futures contracts(Click 365)

The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 2,260,460 ( +0.8% MoM / +15.0% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 113,025. See the TABLE 1 for the composition of the trading volume.

 

 

 

[TABLE 1]
Items
（Top 10 items in the current month）		Jan 2021
Trading Volume一Daily AverageChange on Previous MonthYear on Year Change
  Click 365 2,260,460 113,025 0.8% 15.0%
  U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 558,893 27,945 32.2% 36.9%
Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 379,997 19,000 19.7% 97.4%
British Pound-Japanese Yen 309,016 15,451 -25.8% 78.5%
South African Rand-Japanese Yen 240,284 12,014 8.0% -34.9%
Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 209,554 10,478 41.1% 15.4%
Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 204,493 10,225 -21.0% -33.3%
Euro-Japanese Yen 84,120 4,206 -20.6% 21.1%
Euro-U.S. Dollar 66,180 3,309 26.3% 71.8%
British Pound-U.S. Dollar 53,684 2,684 -44.5% 41.2%
New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen 41,309 2,065 -8.7% -40.0%
Other Currency pairs 112,930 5,648 -27.3% -5.9%
Items
(Top 5 items in the current month)		Jan 2021
Trading valueTotal swap points
  Click 365 2,005,646,724,982  
  U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 585,440,417,500 291
Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 194,178,467,000 1,502
British Pound-Japanese Yen 443,437,960,000 59
South African Rand-Japanese Yen 166,276,528,000 2,226
Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 167,737,499,300 -20



(2) Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365)

The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 2,532,527 ( +31.5% MoM / +128.5% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 126,627 .See the TABLE 2 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 2]
ItemsJan 2021
Trading VolumeDaily AverageChange on Previous MonthYear on Year Change
  Click kabu 365 2,532,527 126,627 31.5% 128.5%
  Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 370,056 18,503 81.7% -
DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 1,325,107 66,255 57.5% -
DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 3,510 176 50.1% -
FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 5,485 274 5.6% -
Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract 544,282 27,214 -4.6% -28.9%
DJIA Daily Futures contract 275,057 13,753 -6.6% -16.0%
DAX® Daily Futures contract 5,251 263 4.8% -47.5%
FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract 3,779 189 -0.2% -30.6%
ItemsJan 2021
Trading valueTotal DividendsTotal Interests
  Click kabu 365 3,783,473,214,350 3,473 -2,310
  Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 1,029,902,853,600 133 -
DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 397,598,355,350 249 -144
DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 4,708,314,000 - -43
FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 3,498,333,000 236 -288
Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract 1,512,995,103,600 133 -
DJIA Daily Futures contract 825,308,528,500 2,486 -1,504
DAX® Daily Futures contract 7,043,166,300 - -43
FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract 2,418,560,000 236 -288

Commencing on October 26 2020, Equity Index Daily Futures with Reset Date have been listed in TFX.
Speeifically for DJIA Dairy Futures contract with Reset Date, the trading units are set downsiging to one tenth of the identical contract without Reset Date.



(3) Interest Rate Futures contracts

The trading volume of Three-month Euroyen futures was 8,427 ( -44.8% MoM / -80.5% YoY ) and its average daily volume was 444 . See the TABLE 3 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 3]
ItemsJan 2021
Trading VolumeDaily AverageChange on Previous MonthYear on Year Change
  Total of Interest Rate Futures contracts 8,427 444 -44.8% -80.5%
  Three-month Euroyen futures 8,427 444 -44.8% -80.5%
  Options on Three-month Euroyen futures - - - -
  Put - - - -
Call - - - -

(4) Total all products

Combined trading volume for all TFX products was 4,801,414 ( +14.8% MoM / +54.0% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 240,096 .