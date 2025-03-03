Tokyo Financial Exchange Trading Volume In February 2025

(1) FX Daily Futures contracts(Click 365)
The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 1,813,171 ( +5.2% MoM / +1.6% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 90,655 . See the TABLE 1 for the composition of the trading volume.
|Items
（Top 10 items in the current month）
|Feb 2025
|Trading Volume
|一Daily Average
|Change on Previous Month
|Year on Year Change
|Click 365
|1,813,171
|90,655
|5.2%
|1.6%
|U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen
|506,291
|25,315
|2.5%
|-6.9%
|Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen
|329,421
|16,471
|-3.2%
|72.3%
|Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen
|213,188
|10,659
|-2.2%
|-34.9%
|South African Rand-Japanese Yen
|143,963
|7,198
|29.2%
|-11.7%
|British Pound-Japanese Yen
|104,752
|5,238
|-6.9%
|45.2%
|Euro-Japanese Yen
|95,949
|4,797
|43.8%
|89.8%
|Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen
|94,198
|4,710
|-17.1%
|-44.8%
|Euro-U.S. Dollar
|62,857
|3,143
|19.1%
|144.3%
|New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen
|41,648
|2,082
|6.7%
|-53.6%
|Swiss Franc-Japanese Yen
|37,368
|1,868
|171.9%
|57.3%
|Other Currency pairs
|183,536
|9,174
|14.0%
|46.1%
|Items
(Top 5 items in the current month)
|Feb 2025
|Trading value
|Total swap points
|Click 365
|1,918,361,100,388
|U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen
|762,043,898,650
|4,893
|Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen
|13,605,087,300
|928
|Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen
|156,266,804,000
|5,139
|South African Rand-Japanese Yen
|115,746,252,000
|4,253
|British Pound-Japanese Yen
|198,368,862,400
|6,297
(2) Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365)
The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 4,672,300 ( -4.8% MoM / +27.8% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 233,615 .See the TABLE 2 for the composition of the trading volume.
|Items
|Feb 2025
|Trading Volume
|Daily Average
|Change on Previous Month
|Year on Year Change
|Click kabu 365
|4,672,300
|233,615
|-4.8%
|27.8%
|Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25
|999,477
|49,974
|-15.6%
|-
|DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25
|1,343,022
|67,151
|-6.7%
|-
|DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25
|61,654
|3,083
|123.4%
|-
|FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25
|13,549
|677
|6.5%
|-
|Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25
|185,130
|9,257
|75.3%
|-
|WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date25
|73,188
|3,659
|4.1%
|-
|NASDAQ-100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25
|1,300,808
|65,040
|-0.5%
|-
|Russell2000 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25
|130,202
|6,510
|2.7%
|-
|Silver ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25
|71,858
|3,593
|54.7%
|-
|Platinum ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25
|25,799
|1,290
|58.4%
|-
|Nikkei 225 Micro Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25
|467,613
|23,381
|-18.5%
|-
|Items
|Feb 2025
|Trading value
|Total Dividends
|Total Interests
|Click kabu 365
|5,801,781,078,623
|7,877
|-17,693
|Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25
|3,765,129,806,700
|2,530
|-1,479
|DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25
|589,465,786,020
|1,013
|-1,675
|DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25
|138,894,131,200
|-
|-5,606
|FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25
|11,948,863,100
|3,671
|-3,423
|Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25
|733,373,982,000
|-
|-2,471
|WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date25
|22,688,280,000
|-
|-184
|NASDAQ-100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25
|271,608,710,400
|166
|-802
|Russell2000 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25
|28,152,276,440
|244
|-824
|Silver ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25
|30,749,475,360
|-
|-264
|Platinum ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25
|33,652,215,600
|-
|-822
|Nikkei 225 Micro Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25
|176,117,551,803
|253
|-143
(3) Interest Rate Futures contracts
The trading volume of Interest Rate Futures contracts was 122,179 ( +0.3% MoM / +38.7% YoY ) and its average daily volume was 6,788 . See the TABLE 3 for the composition of the trading volume.
|Items
|Feb 2025
|Trading Volume
|Daily Average
|Change on Previous Month
|Year on Year Change
|Total of Interest Rate Futures contracts
|122,179
|6,788
|0.3%
|38.7%
|Three-month TONA Futures
|122,179
|6,788
|0.3%
|38.7%
|Options on Three-month TONA Futures
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Put
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Call
|-
|-
|-
|-
(4) FX Clearing
The total trading volume of FX Clearing was 4,667,654 and its average daily volume was 233,383. And its open position amount at end of the month was 110,554 thousand US dollar.
(5) Total all products
Combined trading volume for all TFX products was 11,275,304(-21.4%MoM /-30.6%YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 564,441.