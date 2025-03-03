Tokyo Financial Exchange Trading Volume In February 2025

(1) FX Daily Futures contracts(Click 365)

The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 1,813,171 ( +5.2% MoM / +1.6% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 90,655 . See the TABLE 1 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 1]

Items

（Top 10 items in the current month） Feb 2025 Trading Volume 一Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Click 365 1,813,171 90,655 5.2% 1.6% U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 506,291 25,315 2.5% -6.9% Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 329,421 16,471 -3.2% 72.3% Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 213,188 10,659 -2.2% -34.9% South African Rand-Japanese Yen 143,963 7,198 29.2% -11.7% British Pound-Japanese Yen 104,752 5,238 -6.9% 45.2% Euro-Japanese Yen 95,949 4,797 43.8% 89.8% Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 94,198 4,710 -17.1% -44.8% Euro-U.S. Dollar 62,857 3,143 19.1% 144.3% New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen 41,648 2,082 6.7% -53.6% Swiss Franc-Japanese Yen 37,368 1,868 171.9% 57.3% Other Currency pairs 183,536 9,174 14.0% 46.1%

Items

(Top 5 items in the current month) Feb 2025 Trading value Total swap points Click 365 1,918,361,100,388 U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 762,043,898,650 4,893 Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 13,605,087,300 928 Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 156,266,804,000 5,139 South African Rand-Japanese Yen 115,746,252,000 4,253 British Pound-Japanese Yen 198,368,862,400 6,297

(2) Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365)

The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 4,672,300 ( -4.8% MoM / +27.8% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 233,615 .See the TABLE 2 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 2]

Items Feb 2025 Trading Volume Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Click kabu 365 4,672,300 233,615 -4.8% 27.8% Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25 999,477 49,974 -15.6% - DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25 1,343,022 67,151 -6.7% - DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25 61,654 3,083 123.4% - FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25 13,549 677 6.5% - Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25 185,130 9,257 75.3% - WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date25 73,188 3,659 4.1% - NASDAQ-100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25 1,300,808 65,040 -0.5% - Russell2000 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25 130,202 6,510 2.7% - Silver ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25 71,858 3,593 54.7% - Platinum ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25 25,799 1,290 58.4% - Nikkei 225 Micro Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25 467,613 23,381 -18.5% -

Items Feb 2025 Trading value Total Dividends Total Interests Click kabu 365 5,801,781,078,623 7,877 -17,693 Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25 3,765,129,806,700 2,530 -1,479 DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25 589,465,786,020 1,013 -1,675 DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25 138,894,131,200 - -5,606 FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25 11,948,863,100 3,671 -3,423 Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25 733,373,982,000 - -2,471 WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date25 22,688,280,000 - -184 NASDAQ-100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25 271,608,710,400 166 -802 Russell2000 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25 28,152,276,440 244 -824 Silver ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25 30,749,475,360 - -264 Platinum ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25 33,652,215,600 - -822 Nikkei 225 Micro Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25 176,117,551,803 253 -143

(3) Interest Rate Futures contracts

The trading volume of Interest Rate Futures contracts was 122,179 ( +0.3% MoM / +38.7% YoY ) and its average daily volume was 6,788 . See the TABLE 3 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 3]

Items Feb 2025 Trading Volume Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Total of Interest Rate Futures contracts 122,179 6,788 0.3% 38.7% Three-month TONA Futures 122,179 6,788 0.3% 38.7% Options on Three-month TONA Futures - - - - Put - - - - Call - - - -

(4) FX Clearing

The total trading volume of FX Clearing was 4,667,654 and its average daily volume was 233,383. And its open position amount at end of the month was 110,554 thousand US dollar.

(5) Total all products

Combined trading volume for all TFX products was 11,275,304(-21.4%MoM /-30.6%YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 564,441.