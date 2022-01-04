 Skip to main Content
Tokyo Financial Exchange: Trading Volume In December 2021 And Year 2021

Date 04/01/2022

(1) FX Daily Futures contracts(Click 365)

The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 2,486,115 ( -17.6% MoM / +10.9% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 108,093 . See the TABLE 1 for the composition of the trading volume.


[TABLE 1]
Items
（Top 10 items in the current month）		Dec 2021
Trading Volume一Daily AverageChange on Previous MonthYear on Year Change
  Click 365 2,486,115 108,093 -17.6% 10.9%
  Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 869,092 37,787 -3.4% 235.8%
U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 426,000 18,522 -40.4% 0.8%
Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 219,213 9,531 -7.0% 47.6%
British Pound-Japanese Yen 219,064 9,525 9.1% -47.4%
Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 214,593 9,330 -34.5% -32.4%
South African Rand-Japanese Yen 201,551 8,763 -22.4% -9.4%
Euro-Japanese Yen 85,552 3,720 -2.9% -19.3%
New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen 55,597 2,417 -16.2% 22.9%
Euro-U.S. Dollar 41,249 1,793 -33.3% -21.3%
Canadian Dollar-Japanese Yen 32,104 1,396 -21.6% 100.5%
Other Currency pairs 122,100 5,309 -0.1% -48.3%
Items
(Top 5 items in the current month)		Dec 2021
Trading valueTotal swap points
  Click 365 1,748,825,420,587  
  Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 74,915,730,400 847
U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 490,262,100,000 359
Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 183,327,831,900 -128
British Pound-Japanese Yen 340,973,116,000 -126
Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 120,386,673,000 2,168



(2) Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365)

The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 3,700,259 ( +3.9% MoM / +92.1% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 186,138 .See the TABLE 2 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 2]
ItemsDec 2021
Trading VolumeDaily AverageChange on Previous MonthYear on Year Change
  Click kabu 365 3,700,259 186,138 3.9% 92.1%
  Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 74,609 10,658 -67.3% -63.4%
DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 1,227 102 -38.6% -47.5%
FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 973 81 -53.9% -81.3%
DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 312,690 26,058 -50.1% -62.8%
Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/22 660,723 28,727 8.1% -
DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/22 9,824 468 34.4% -
FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/22 7,421 371 -15.1% -
DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/22 2,553,541 116,070 30.4% -
Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date22 38,165 1,735 -34.9% -
WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date22 41,086 1,868 -27.7% -
ItemsDec 2021
Trading valueTotal DividendsTotal Interests
  Click kabu 365 3,268,550,633,720 5,776 -2,746
  Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 212,807,250,700 - -
DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 1,905,653,700 - -164
FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 706,884,500 468 -676
DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 111,555,284,400 256 -128
Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/22 1,909,093,036,200 3,767 -
DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/22 15,579,881,600 - -164
FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/22 5,477,440,100 1,029 -1,191
DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/22 929,029,286,620 256 -207
Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date22 75,127,802,500 - -208
WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date22 7,268,113,400 - -8

Commencing on October 26 2020, Equity Index Daily Futures with Reset Date have been listed in TFX.
Speeifically for DJIA Dairy Futures contract with Reset Date, the trading units are set downsiging to one tenth of the identical contract without Reset Date.



(3) Interest Rate Futures contracts

The trading volume of Three-month Euroyen futures was 2,739 ( +73.8% MoM / -82.1% YoY ) and its average daily volume was 125 . See the TABLE 3 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 3]
ItemsDec 2021
Trading VolumeDaily AverageChange on Previous MonthYear on Year Change
  Total of Interest Rate Futures contracts 2,739 125 73.8% -82.1%
  Three-month Euroyen futures 2,739 125 73.8% -82.1%
  Options on Three-month Euroyen futures - - - -
  Put - - - -
Call - - - -

(4) FX Clearing ( as of May 17,2021)

The total trading volume of FX Clearing was 7,007,437 and its average daily volume was 304,671. And its open position amount at end of the month was 182,327 thousand US dollar.

(5) Total all products

Combined trading volume for all TFX products was13,196,550(+1.5%MoM /+215.4%YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 599,027.

 

２．Trading Volume from Jan 2021 through Dec 2021

Combined trading volume for all TFX products was 107,355,365 ( +116.1% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 619,011 .


The trading volume of Three-month Euroyen futures was 74,206 ( -71.9% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 303 .

The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 27,808,547 ( -9.1% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 106,955 .

The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 39,886,250 ( +111.9% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 271,836 .

The total trading volume of FX Clearing was 39,586,362 and its average daily trading volume was 239,917 .

Items
（Top 10 items in the current year）		Trading Volume from Jan 2021 through Dec 2021
Trading VolumeDaily AverageYear on Year Change
  Total 107,355,365 619,011 116.1%
    Total of Interest Rate Futures contracts 74,206 303 -71.9%
  Three-month Euroyen futures 74,206 303 -71.9%
  Options on Three-month Euroyen futures - - -
  Put - - -
Call - - -
  The total trading volume of Click 365 27,808,547 106,955 -9.1%
  U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 6,326,876 24,334 -11.9%
Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 5,085,509 19,560 40.2%
Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 3,570,241 13,732 -17.4%
South African Rand-Japanese Yen 3,058,221 11,762 -12.5%
Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 2,679,319 10,305 -19.2%
British Pound-Japanese Yen 2,487,478 9,567 -18.1%
Euro-Japanese Yen 1,057,526 4,067 -30.1%
New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen 761,385 2,928 -13.3%
Euro-U.S. Dollar 596,102 2,293 -22.6%
British Pound-U.S. Dollar 429,220 1,651 -40.9%
Other Currency pairs 122,100 5,309 -48.3%
  The total trading volume of Click Kabu 365 39,886,250 271,836 111.9%
  DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 102,685
Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/22 2,178,699 27,234 -
FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 77,587
Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 7,551,344
DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 20,515,985
DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/22 7,562,168 95,724 -
DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/22 28,218 362 -
FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/22 27,152 353 -
Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date22 154,444 1,955 -
WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date22 182,972 2,316 -
  The total trading volume of FX Clearing 39,586,362 239,917 -

 