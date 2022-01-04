Tokyo Financial Exchange: Trading Volume In December 2021 And Year 2021

(1) FX Daily Futures contracts(Click 365)
The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 2,486,115 ( -17.6% MoM / +10.9% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 108,093 . See the TABLE 1 for the composition of the trading volume.
|Items
（Top 10 items in the current month）
|Dec 2021
|Trading Volume
|一Daily Average
|Change on Previous Month
|Year on Year Change
|Click 365
|2,486,115
|108,093
|-17.6%
|10.9%
|Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen
|869,092
|37,787
|-3.4%
|235.8%
|U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen
|426,000
|18,522
|-40.4%
|0.8%
|Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen
|219,213
|9,531
|-7.0%
|47.6%
|British Pound-Japanese Yen
|219,064
|9,525
|9.1%
|-47.4%
|Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen
|214,593
|9,330
|-34.5%
|-32.4%
|South African Rand-Japanese Yen
|201,551
|8,763
|-22.4%
|-9.4%
|Euro-Japanese Yen
|85,552
|3,720
|-2.9%
|-19.3%
|New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen
|55,597
|2,417
|-16.2%
|22.9%
|Euro-U.S. Dollar
|41,249
|1,793
|-33.3%
|-21.3%
|Canadian Dollar-Japanese Yen
|32,104
|1,396
|-21.6%
|100.5%
|Other Currency pairs
|122,100
|5,309
|-0.1%
|-48.3%
|Items
(Top 5 items in the current month)
|Dec 2021
|Trading value
|Total swap points
|Click 365
|1,748,825,420,587
|Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen
|74,915,730,400
|847
|U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen
|490,262,100,000
|359
|Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen
|183,327,831,900
|-128
|British Pound-Japanese Yen
|340,973,116,000
|-126
|Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen
|120,386,673,000
|2,168
(2) Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365)
The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 3,700,259 ( +3.9% MoM / +92.1% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 186,138 .See the TABLE 2 for the composition of the trading volume.
|Items
|Dec 2021
|Trading Volume
|Daily Average
|Change on Previous Month
|Year on Year Change
|Click kabu 365
|3,700,259
|186,138
|3.9%
|92.1%
|Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21
|74,609
|10,658
|-67.3%
|-63.4%
|DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21
|1,227
|102
|-38.6%
|-47.5%
|FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21
|973
|81
|-53.9%
|-81.3%
|DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21
|312,690
|26,058
|-50.1%
|-62.8%
|Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/22
|660,723
|28,727
|8.1%
|-
|DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/22
|9,824
|468
|34.4%
|-
|FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/22
|7,421
|371
|-15.1%
|-
|DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/22
|2,553,541
|116,070
|30.4%
|-
|Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date22
|38,165
|1,735
|-34.9%
|-
|WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date22
|41,086
|1,868
|-27.7%
|-
|Items
|Dec 2021
|Trading value
|Total Dividends
|Total Interests
|Click kabu 365
|3,268,550,633,720
|5,776
|-2,746
|Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21
|212,807,250,700
|-
|-
|DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21
|1,905,653,700
|-
|-164
|FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21
|706,884,500
|468
|-676
|DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21
|111,555,284,400
|256
|-128
|Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/22
|1,909,093,036,200
|3,767
|-
|DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/22
|15,579,881,600
|-
|-164
|FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/22
|5,477,440,100
|1,029
|-1,191
|DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/22
|929,029,286,620
|256
|-207
|Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date22
|75,127,802,500
|-
|-208
|WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date22
|7,268,113,400
|-
|-8
Commencing on October 26 2020, Equity Index Daily Futures with Reset Date have been listed in TFX.
Speeifically for DJIA Dairy Futures contract with Reset Date, the trading units are set downsiging to one tenth of the identical contract without Reset Date.
(3) Interest Rate Futures contracts
The trading volume of Three-month Euroyen futures was 2,739 ( +73.8% MoM / -82.1% YoY ) and its average daily volume was 125 . See the TABLE 3 for the composition of the trading volume.
|Items
|Dec 2021
|Trading Volume
|Daily Average
|Change on Previous Month
|Year on Year Change
|Total of Interest Rate Futures contracts
|2,739
|125
|73.8%
|-82.1%
|Three-month Euroyen futures
|2,739
|125
|73.8%
|-82.1%
|Options on Three-month Euroyen futures
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Put
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Call
|-
|-
|-
|-
(4) FX Clearing ( as of May 17,2021)
The total trading volume of FX Clearing was 7,007,437 and its average daily volume was 304,671. And its open position amount at end of the month was 182,327 thousand US dollar.
(5) Total all products
Combined trading volume for all TFX products was13,196,550(+1.5%MoM /+215.4%YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 599,027.
２．Trading Volume from Jan 2021 through Dec 2021
Combined trading volume for all TFX products was 107,355,365 ( +116.1% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 619,011 .
The trading volume of Three-month Euroyen futures was 74,206 ( -71.9% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 303 .
The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 27,808,547 ( -9.1% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 106,955 .
The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 39,886,250 ( +111.9% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 271,836 .
The total trading volume of FX Clearing was 39,586,362 and its average daily trading volume was 239,917 .
|Items
（Top 10 items in the current year）
|Trading Volume from Jan 2021 through Dec 2021
|Trading Volume
|Daily Average
|Year on Year Change
|Total
|107,355,365
|619,011
|116.1%
|Total of Interest Rate Futures contracts
|74,206
|303
|-71.9%
|Three-month Euroyen futures
|74,206
|303
|-71.9%
|Options on Three-month Euroyen futures
|-
|-
|-
|Put
|-
|-
|-
|Call
|-
|-
|-
|The total trading volume of Click 365
|27,808,547
|106,955
|-9.1%
|U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen
|6,326,876
|24,334
|-11.9%
|Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen
|5,085,509
|19,560
|40.2%
|Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen
|3,570,241
|13,732
|-17.4%
|South African Rand-Japanese Yen
|3,058,221
|11,762
|-12.5%
|Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen
|2,679,319
|10,305
|-19.2%
|British Pound-Japanese Yen
|2,487,478
|9,567
|-18.1%
|Euro-Japanese Yen
|1,057,526
|4,067
|-30.1%
|New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen
|761,385
|2,928
|-13.3%
|Euro-U.S. Dollar
|596,102
|2,293
|-22.6%
|British Pound-U.S. Dollar
|429,220
|1,651
|-40.9%
|Other Currency pairs
|122,100
|5,309
|-48.3%
|The total trading volume of Click Kabu 365
|39,886,250
|271,836
|111.9%
|DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21
|102,685
|Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/22
|2,178,699
|27,234
|-
|FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21
|77,587
|Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21
|7,551,344
|DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21
|20,515,985
|DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/22
|7,562,168
|95,724
|-
|DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/22
|28,218
|362
|-
|FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/22
|27,152
|353
|-
|Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date22
|154,444
|1,955
|-
|WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date22
|182,972
|2,316
|-
|The total trading volume of FX Clearing
|39,586,362
|239,917
|-