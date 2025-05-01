Tokyo Financial Exchange Trading Volume In April 2025

(1) FX Daily Futures contracts(Click 365)
The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 2,267,041 ( +1.3% MoM / -20.3% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 103,049. See the TABLE 1 for the composition of the trading volume.
|Items
（Top 10 items in the current month）
|Apr 2025
|Trading Volume
|一Daily Average
|Change on Previous Month
|Year on Year Change
|Click 365
|2,267,041
|103,049
|1.3%
|-20.3%
|U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen
|863,506
|39,250
|61.6%
|20.1%
|Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen
|218,762
|9,944
|1.0%
|-67.8%
|Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen
|207,199
|9,418
|55.0%
|-29.6%
|Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen
|191,304
|8,696
|-67.2%
|-25.6%
|South African Rand-Japanese Yen
|188,163
|8,553
|2.4%
|-26.0%
|British Pound-Japanese Yen
|133,979
|6,090
|-9.7%
|5.3%
|Euro-Japanese Yen
|70,401
|3,200
|-9.2%
|-43.1%
|New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen
|65,051
|2,957
|69.6%
|-41.6%
|Euro-U.S. Dollar
|63,993
|2,909
|-4.4%
|87.7%
|Swiss Franc-Japanese Yen
|35,452
|1,611
|32.4%
|-47.5%
|Other Currency pairs
|229,231
|10,421
|0.4%
|30.8%
|Items
(Top 5 items in the current month)
|Apr 2025
|Trading value
|Total swap points
|Click 365
|2,564,942,072,226
|U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen
|1,235,461,209,500
|5,560
|Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen
|159,368,117,000
|5,661
|Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen
|189,783,924,050
|3,091
|Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen
|7,116,508,800
|1,129
|South African Rand-Japanese Yen
|144,603,265,500
|4,353
(2) Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365)
The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 7,578,350 ( +13.8% MoM / +64.7% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 355,270 .See the TABLE 2 for the composition of the trading volume.
|Items
|Apr 2025
|Trading Volume
|Daily Average
|Change on Previous Month
|Year on Year Change
|Click kabu 365
|7,578,350
|355,270
|13.8%
|64.7%
|Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25
|1,592,862
|72,403
|23.3%
|-
|DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25
|2,126,684
|101,271
|1.8%
|-
|DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25
|42,918
|2,146
|-57.1%
|-
|FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25
|11,395
|570
|42.1%
|-
|Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25
|209,413
|9,972
|42.6%
|-
|WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date25
|101,499
|4,833
|11.8%
|-
|NASDAQ-100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25
|2,169,691
|103,319
|8.6%
|-
|Russell2000 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25
|164,046
|7,812
|54.5%
|-
|Silver ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25
|87,201
|4,152
|-13.9%
|-
|Platinum ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25
|16,189
|771
|0.9%
|-
|Nikkei 225 Micro Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25
|1,056,452
|48,021
|49.1%
|-
|Items
|Apr 2025
|Trading value
|Total Dividends
|Total Interests
|Click kabu 365
|8,556,141,317,854
|3,765
|-22,103
|Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25
|5,759,948,278,200
|-
|-1,616
|DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25
|863,880,307,640
|381
|-1,754
|DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25
|97,290,814,200
|-
|-8,818
|FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25
|9,670,936,500
|3,197
|-3,488
|Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25
|904,412,864,400
|-
|-3,252
|WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date25
|25,384,899,900
|-
|-192
|NASDAQ-100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25
|424,044,409,040
|68
|-791
|Russell2000 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25
|32,218,634,400
|119
|-786
|Silver ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25
|36,996,768,270
|-
|-315
|Platinum ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25
|20,199,015,300
|-
|-943
|Nikkei 225 Micro Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25
|382,094,390,004
|-
|-148
(3) Interest Rate Futures contracts
The trading volume of Interest Rate Futures contracts was 86,106 ( -27.4% MoM / -15.8% YoY ) and its average daily volume was 4,100 . See the TABLE 3 for the composition of the trading volume.
|Items
|Apr 2025
|Trading Volume
|Daily Average
|Change on Previous Month
|Year on Year Change
|Total of Interest Rate Futures contracts
|86,106
|4,100
|-27.4%
|-15.8%
|Three-month TONA Futures
|86,106
|4,100
|-27.4%
|-15.8%
|Options on Three-month TONA Futures
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Put
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Call
|-
|-
|-
|-
(4) FX Clearing
The total trading volume of FX Clearing was 2,398,310 and its average daily volume was 109,014. And its open position amount at end of the month was 12,154 thousand US dollar.
(5) Total all products
Combined trading volume for all TFX products was 12,329,807(-25.4%MoM /-45.2%YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 571,433.