Tokyo Financial Exchange Trading Volume In April 2025

(1) FX Daily Futures contracts(Click 365)

The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 2,267,041 ( +1.3% MoM / -20.3% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 103,049. See the TABLE 1 for the composition of the trading volume.

（Top 10 items in the current month） Apr 2025 Trading Volume 一Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Click 365 2,267,041 103,049 1.3% -20.3% U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 863,506 39,250 61.6% 20.1% Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 218,762 9,944 1.0% -67.8% Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 207,199 9,418 55.0% -29.6% Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 191,304 8,696 -67.2% -25.6% South African Rand-Japanese Yen 188,163 8,553 2.4% -26.0% British Pound-Japanese Yen 133,979 6,090 -9.7% 5.3% Euro-Japanese Yen 70,401 3,200 -9.2% -43.1% New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen 65,051 2,957 69.6% -41.6% Euro-U.S. Dollar 63,993 2,909 -4.4% 87.7% Swiss Franc-Japanese Yen 35,452 1,611 32.4% -47.5% Other Currency pairs 229,231 10,421 0.4% 30.8%

(Top 5 items in the current month) Apr 2025 Trading value Total swap points Click 365 2,564,942,072,226 U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 1,235,461,209,500 5,560 Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 159,368,117,000 5,661 Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 189,783,924,050 3,091 Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 7,116,508,800 1,129 South African Rand-Japanese Yen 144,603,265,500 4,353







(2) Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365)

The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 7,578,350 ( +13.8% MoM / +64.7% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 355,270 .See the TABLE 2 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 2]

Items Apr 2025 Trading Volume Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Click kabu 365 7,578,350 355,270 13.8% 64.7% Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25 1,592,862 72,403 23.3% - DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25 2,126,684 101,271 1.8% - DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25 42,918 2,146 -57.1% - FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25 11,395 570 42.1% - Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25 209,413 9,972 42.6% - WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date25 101,499 4,833 11.8% - NASDAQ-100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25 2,169,691 103,319 8.6% - Russell2000 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25 164,046 7,812 54.5% - Silver ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25 87,201 4,152 -13.9% - Platinum ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25 16,189 771 0.9% - Nikkei 225 Micro Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25 1,056,452 48,021 49.1% -

Items Apr 2025 Trading value Total Dividends Total Interests Click kabu 365 8,556,141,317,854 3,765 -22,103 Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25 5,759,948,278,200 - -1,616 DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25 863,880,307,640 381 -1,754 DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25 97,290,814,200 - -8,818 FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25 9,670,936,500 3,197 -3,488 Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25 904,412,864,400 - -3,252 WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date25 25,384,899,900 - -192 NASDAQ-100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25 424,044,409,040 68 -791 Russell2000 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25 32,218,634,400 119 -786 Silver ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25 36,996,768,270 - -315 Platinum ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date25 20,199,015,300 - -943 Nikkei 225 Micro Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/25 382,094,390,004 - -148







(3) Interest Rate Futures contracts

The trading volume of Interest Rate Futures contracts was 86,106 ( -27.4% MoM / -15.8% YoY ) and its average daily volume was 4,100 . See the TABLE 3 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 3]

Items Apr 2025 Trading Volume Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Total of Interest Rate Futures contracts 86,106 4,100 -27.4% -15.8% Three-month TONA Futures 86,106 4,100 -27.4% -15.8% Options on Three-month TONA Futures - - - - Put - - - - Call - - - -

(4) FX Clearing

The total trading volume of FX Clearing was 2,398,310 and its average daily volume was 109,014. And its open position amount at end of the month was 12,154 thousand US dollar.

(5) Total all products

Combined trading volume for all TFX products was 12,329,807(-25.4%MoM /-45.2%YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 571,433.