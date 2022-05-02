Tokyo Financial Exchange Trading Volume In April 2022

(1) FX Daily Futures contracts(Click 365)
The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 3,255,534 ( -5.7% MoM / +63.5% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 155,026 . See the TABLE 1 for the composition of the trading volume.
|Items
（Top 10 items in the current month）
|Apr 2022
|Trading Volume
|一Daily Average
|Change on Previous Month
|Year on Year Change
|Click 365
|3,255,534
|155,026
|-5.7%
|63.5%
|U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen
|1,327,240
|63,202
|37.3%
|182.6%
|Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen
|417,855
|19,898
|12.6%
|86.6%
|Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen
|333,568
|15,884
|-25.0%
|22.8%
|South African Rand-Japanese Yen
|266,550
|12,693
|-32.9%
|24.7%
|Euro-Japanese Yen
|193,998
|9,238
|-44.6%
|103.7%
|British Pound-Japanese Yen
|191,254
|9,107
|-34.0%
|8.1%
|Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen
|126,474
|6,023
|-36.7%
|-57.7%
|New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen
|73,389
|3,495
|-16.4%
|61.9%
|Euro-U.S. Dollar
|63,902
|3,043
|-24.7%
|40.8%
|Canadian Dollar-Japanese Yen
|31,104
|1,481
|-0.2%
|71.7%
|Other Currency pairs
|230,200
|10,962
|0.9%
|75.2%
|Items
(Top 5 items in the current month)
|Apr 2022
|Trading value
|Total swap points
|Click 365
|4,068,910,910,701
|U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen
|1,722,292,986,000
|853
|Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen
|383,068,571,250
|98
|Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen
|212,149,248,000
|3,904
|South African Rand-Japanese Yen
|218,970,825,000
|2,864
|Euro-Japanese Yen
|265,544,462,400
|-425
(2) Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365)
The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 4,194,784 ( -27.4% MoM / +66.0% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 208,029 .See the TABLE 2 for the composition of the trading volume.
|Items
|Apr 2022
|Trading Volume
|Daily Average
|Change on Previous Month
|Year on Year Change
|Click kabu 365
|4,194,784
|208,029
|-27.4%
|66.0%
|Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/22
|736,834
|35,087
|-34.8%
|-
|DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/22
|2,490,604
|124,530
|-32.4%
|-
|DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/22
|7,895
|416
|-73.6%
|-
|FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/22
|8,734
|460
|-56.1%
|-
|Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date22
|85,304
|4,265
|-32.2%
|-
|WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date22
|66,782
|3,339
|-59.5%
|-
|NASDAQ-100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date22
|798,631
|39,932
|28.2%
|-
|Items
|Apr 2022
|Trading value
|Total Dividends
|Total Interests
|Click kabu 365
|3,133,712,717,750
|3,141
|-2,490
|Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/22
|1,974,567,753,200
|-
|-
|DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/22
|823,692,554,880
|301
|-344
|DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/22
|10,973,260,500
|-
|-951
|FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/22
|6,498,969,400
|2,796
|-555
|Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date22
|195,806,801,600
|-
|-461
|WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date22
|19,413,527,400
|-
|-46
|NASDAQ-100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date22
|102,759,850,770
|44
|-133
(3) Interest Rate Futures contracts
The trading volume of Three-month Euroyen futures was 60 ( -93.5% MoM / -99.4% YoY ) and its average daily volume was 3 . See the TABLE 3 for the composition of the trading volume.
|Items
|Apr 2022
|Trading Volume
|Daily Average
|Change on Previous Month
|Year on Year Change
|Total of Interest Rate Futures contracts
|60
|3
|-93.5%
|-99.4%
|Three-month Euroyen futures
|60
|3
|-93.5%
|-99.4%
|Options on Three-month Euroyen futures
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Put
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Call
|-
|-
|-
|-
(4) FX Clearing ( as of May 17,2021)
The total trading volume of FX Clearing was 15,234,037 and its average daily volume was 725,430. And its open position amount at end of the month was 588,574 thousand US dollar.
(5) Total all products
Combined trading volume for all TFX products was22,684,415(+19.7%MoM /+401%YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 1,088,488.