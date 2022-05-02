Tokyo Financial Exchange Trading Volume In April 2022

(1) FX Daily Futures contracts(Click 365)

The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 3,255,534 ( -5.7% MoM / +63.5% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 155,026 . See the TABLE 1 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 1]

Items

（Top 10 items in the current month） Apr 2022 Trading Volume 一Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Click 365 3,255,534 155,026 -5.7% 63.5% U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 1,327,240 63,202 37.3% 182.6% Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 417,855 19,898 12.6% 86.6% Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 333,568 15,884 -25.0% 22.8% South African Rand-Japanese Yen 266,550 12,693 -32.9% 24.7% Euro-Japanese Yen 193,998 9,238 -44.6% 103.7% British Pound-Japanese Yen 191,254 9,107 -34.0% 8.1% Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 126,474 6,023 -36.7% -57.7% New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen 73,389 3,495 -16.4% 61.9% Euro-U.S. Dollar 63,902 3,043 -24.7% 40.8% Canadian Dollar-Japanese Yen 31,104 1,481 -0.2% 71.7% Other Currency pairs 230,200 10,962 0.9% 75.2%

Items

(Top 5 items in the current month) Apr 2022 Trading value Total swap points Click 365 4,068,910,910,701 U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 1,722,292,986,000 853 Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 383,068,571,250 98 Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 212,149,248,000 3,904 South African Rand-Japanese Yen 218,970,825,000 2,864 Euro-Japanese Yen 265,544,462,400 -425







(2) Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365)

The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 4,194,784 ( -27.4% MoM / +66.0% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 208,029 .See the TABLE 2 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 2]

Items Apr 2022 Trading Volume Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Click kabu 365 4,194,784 208,029 -27.4% 66.0% Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/22 736,834 35,087 -34.8% - DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/22 2,490,604 124,530 -32.4% - DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/22 7,895 416 -73.6% - FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/22 8,734 460 -56.1% - Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date22 85,304 4,265 -32.2% - WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date22 66,782 3,339 -59.5% - NASDAQ-100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date22 798,631 39,932 28.2% -

Items Apr 2022 Trading value Total Dividends Total Interests Click kabu 365 3,133,712,717,750 3,141 -2,490 Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/22 1,974,567,753,200 - - DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/22 823,692,554,880 301 -344 DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/22 10,973,260,500 - -951 FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/22 6,498,969,400 2,796 -555 Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date22 195,806,801,600 - -461 WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date22 19,413,527,400 - -46 NASDAQ-100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date22 102,759,850,770 44 -133







(3) Interest Rate Futures contracts

The trading volume of Three-month Euroyen futures was 60 ( -93.5% MoM / -99.4% YoY ) and its average daily volume was 3 . See the TABLE 3 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 3]

Items Apr 2022 Trading Volume Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Total of Interest Rate Futures contracts 60 3 -93.5% -99.4% Three-month Euroyen futures 60 3 -93.5% -99.4% Options on Three-month Euroyen futures - - - - Put - - - - Call - - - -

(4) FX Clearing ( as of May 17,2021)

The total trading volume of FX Clearing was 15,234,037 and its average daily volume was 725,430. And its open position amount at end of the month was 588,574 thousand US dollar.

(5) Total all products

Combined trading volume for all TFX products was22,684,415(+19.7%MoM /+401%YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 1,088,488.