Tokyo Commodity Exchange Welcomes EDF Trading Japan K.K. As A Trade Member For TOCOM Electricity Futures Trading

Tokyo Commodity Exchange, Inc. (TOCOM) today welcomed EDF Trading Japan K.K. as a Trade Member of the Electricity Futures market.

New Trade Member Overview:

Company Name: EDF Trading Japan K.K.

Eligible Market for the Membership: Energy Market (Electricity)

Membership Acquisition Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Florian Neubauer, Managing Director of EDF Trading Japan K.K., commented, “EDF Trading is a leader in the international wholesale energy markets. In 2020, EDF Trading became active in the Japanese electricity market establishing EDF Trading Japan K.K., a local presence in Tokyo in 2021. EDF Trading has been a market maker on TOCOM for almost a year, and we are delighted to become a member of the exchange; a key step in our development within the Japanese electricity market.”

Ishizaki Takashi, Representative Director and President of TOCOM, said, "We are delighted to welcome EDF Trading Japan as a new Trade Member of the TOCOM's Electricity Futures market. As a key Japan-based entity within a leading global energy trading group, EDF Trading Japan has made a contribution to enhancing market liquidity in the TOCOM electricity futures market. We firmly believe that EDF Trading Japan’s membership will further accelerate the growth of market liquidity and create additional trading opportunities for investors."