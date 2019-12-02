Tokyo Commodity Exchange: Changes To Exchange Rules In relation To Expansion Of Delivery Region In RSS3 Rubber Market

For the purpose of ensuring/expanding storage space at designated warehouses in the RSS3 Rubber market, the Exchange decided to expand the delivery region, in order to always enable deliveries at designated warehouses all over Japan. The related changes to the Market Rules, including the abolishment of the current special delivery system (i.e. the temporary expansion of delivery region to Aichi when there is a shortage of warehouse space due to tight supply and demand), were approved by the competent ministry today (November 29th, 2019).
1.Rules Changes (Excerpts related to this matter only)
Market Rules (Old and new comparison table)
- Change of Delivery Points (Article 49)
Rubber Market Management Detailed Rules (Old and new comparison table)
- Deletion associated with abolishment of Special Delivery System (Article 9)
Rubber Delivery Detailed Rules (Old and new comparison table)
- Deletion associated with abolishment of Special Delivery System (Article 5)
- Change associated with region change of delivery points (Article 6)
2.Implementation date
Enforcement starts from the day on which the competent ministry’s approval is given (November 29, 2019) and applies from the June 2020 contract month onward.