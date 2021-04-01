Tokeny Solutions Delivers T-REX Billboard, The Secondary Market Solution For Security Tokens

Tokeny Solutions has announced a white-label secondary market solution for securities issuers and digital asset marketplaces to improve private market access for investors. The Billboard module of the T-REX Platform allows an issuer’s investors to connect with one another, express trading intentions and ultimately execute peer-to-peer security token transfers on a decentralized infrastructure. Asset issuers can utilise the solution today, and improve the experience for their investors.
The private market industry is one that has grown impressively over the past decade, offering lucrative returns for investors. Yet, due to this industry operating on a plethora of centralized, manual and inefficient networks, there is barely any transferability in the secondary market. Investors are resigned to long lock-up periods and ultimately face costly liquidity problems. Today, this is a barrier to entry for many as liquidity is often needed, especially in times of economic uncertainty.
Billboard leverages decentralized technologies to digitally identify stakeholders and their assets to facilitate transactions. Thanks to onchain identities, the ownership and the eligibility claims of the counterparties are automatically verified. Once verified, the transaction is rapidly executed peer-to-peer by investors. This easy-to-use type of transfer reduces many fees seen in traditional private markets such as those to do with settlement and custody.
Since 2017, security tokens have promised to bring liquidity to an industry that has long been starved of it. So far, this hasn’t happened due to the lack of a complete, end-to-end solution, from the identification of investors down to the on-chain transfer. With T-REX Billboard, we are delighted to be the first company to finally deliver on this promise and open a broad spectrum of opportunities to a wider group of investors, and improve the liquidity as a result.
As the leading pan-European market infrastructure, we invested in Tokeny with the shared vision that blockchain technologies and the use of security tokens could further support the development of private markets. Billboard, the new module of the T-REX security token platform, is a significant step in this journey and completes Tokeny’s offerings: financial institutions now have all the technological pieces to efficiently interact with security tokens, and thus grasp the benefits of blockchain technology in the world of private markets.
Blockchain technology is now recognized as an infrastructure to issue and transfer securities across capital markets. These securities, or security tokens, fall under the same rules and regulations as traditional financial securities in many European countries, including France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Romania, Spain and the UK. Asset owners utilising Billboard also benefit from the built-in compliance of the T-REX security token standard, which has been used to tokenize over €8.5 billion of assets to date.