Tokeny Enhances Multi-Chain Capabilities With Integration Of Telos EVM

Tokeny, the leading tokenization platform, announces its latest strategic integration with Telos, bolstering its multi-chain capabilities and offering tokenized securities issuers enhanced flexibility in tokenization. This collaboration underscores Tokeny’s commitment to providing seamless and secure solutions for issuing, managing, and distributing tokenized securities across multiple blockchain networks.
The integration introduces Telos EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine) to Tokeny’s platform, complementing its existing ecosystem of supported chains. Telos EVM, renowned for its remarkable transaction throughput of 15,200 transactions per second (TPS), empowers institutions with unparalleled speed and efficiency in tokenization processes.
By integrating Telos EVM, Tokeny expands its reach and enables issuers to tokenize assets with ease while benefiting from Telos’ advanced blockchain technology. This synergy enhances efficiency, reduces costs, and offers institutions greater flexibility in choosing the most suitable blockchain network for their tokenization needs.
Our solutions are designed to be compatible with any EVM chain, allowing our clients to seamlessly navigate the ever-expanding blockchain landscape. We identified Telos as a promising ecosystem poised for growth. As a technology provider, our mission is to ensure that our clients have the flexibility to choose any chain they desire and switch with ease.
The Tokeny team's unwavering commitment to excellence and leadership in the field of tokenization is truly commendable. With Tokeny's best-in-class technology and expertise, coupled with Telos' high-performance infrastructure, we anticipate a significant acceleration in tokenization projects coming onto the Telos network. Together, we are poised to set new standards of speed and efficiency in the tokenization space, driving innovation and fostering growth for our ecosystem and beyond.