Tokeny Enhances Multi-Chain Capabilities With Integration Of Telos EVM

Tokeny, the leading tokenization platform, announces its latest strategic integration with Telos, bolstering its multi-chain capabilities and offering tokenized securities issuers enhanced flexibility in tokenization. This collaboration underscores Tokeny’s commitment to providing seamless and secure solutions for issuing, managing, and distributing tokenized securities across multiple blockchain networks.

The integration introduces Telos EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine) to Tokeny’s platform, complementing its existing ecosystem of supported chains. Telos EVM, renowned for its remarkable transaction throughput of 15,200 transactions per second (TPS), empowers institutions with unparalleled speed and efficiency in tokenization processes.

By integrating Telos EVM, Tokeny expands its reach and enables issuers to tokenize assets with ease while benefiting from Telos’ advanced blockchain technology. This synergy enhances efficiency, reduces costs, and offers institutions greater flexibility in choosing the most suitable blockchain network for their tokenization needs.