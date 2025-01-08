Tokeny And Ditobanx Partner To Transform El Salvador Into A Tokenization Leader

Tokeny, a leading provider of onchain finance solutions, has partnered with Ditobanx, a licensed Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) in El Salvador, to help the country build a standardized framework for tokenized regulated assets and position the nation as a leader in the tokenization era.
By leveraging Tokeny’s proven technology, Ditobanx has successfully overcome the challenges of launching a robust platform to issue, manage, and distribute tokenized assets in a seamless and compliant way, without recreating operational silos. The company plans to issue $300 million in tokenized assets in 2025, with a pipeline of 22 clients ready to onboard.
Ditobanx’s mission goes beyond simplifying investment access through tokenization. The team is committed to building an ecosystem that extends the reach of El Salvador’s securities and enhances liquidity in private markets. This ecosystem vision hinges on collaboration and standardization, ensuring that participants across the financial landscape can connect and operate seamlessly.
Ditobanx, Tokeny, and over 90 industry players are collaborating through the non-profit ERC3643 Association to ensure the adoption of the market standard ERC-3643 (“T-REX”) for compliant tokenization. This standard defines how compliance, permissions, data, and onchain workflows are managed, enabling participants to interact effortlessly within a standardized framework.
However, the lifecycle management of tokenized securities remains complex, involving the integration of both on-chain and off-chain processes and data. Developing an orchestrated platform from scratch is both time-intensive and costly, often taking years to complete. To overcome these challenges, Ditobanx chose Tokeny’s onchain operating system, which enabled them to launch their platform within weeks. This swift deployment allows Ditobanx to focus on their core business while benefiting from a proven and scalable solution.
To ensure that other licensed providers in El Salvador can overcome similar challenges and adopt the market standard, Ditobanx will offer tailored guidance and access to its expertise and tools. By supporting these providers in implementing the ERC-3643 T-REX standard, Ditobanx aims to create a more streamlined and standardized ecosystem across the country, eliminating silos and unlocking the full potential of tokenization through seamless interoperability and open distribution.
Launching tokenized assets is a complex process, but it is essential for the future of our industry. We believe in making this journey easier for others by sharing what we’ve learned and providing access to proven solutions. Standardization is critical for creating a more connected, liquid, and innovative market, and we are committed to making this vision a reality for El Salvador and beyond.
El Salvador has been a trailblazer in adopting and regulating digital assets, demonstrating an active and forward-thinking approach to innovation. The country is uniquely positioned to take full advantage of the opportunities that tokenization offers. With a visionary partner like Ditobanx, making significant strides toward nationwide standardization, we are proud to support their efforts. By providing the right tools and expertise tailored to local jurisdictions and specific needs, we are enabling institutions across El Salvador to confidently and efficiently embrace tokenization.
With Tokeny and Ditobanx working together, El Salvador is taking another major step toward making tokenized assets a core part of its economy. This partnership not only creates a clear path for licensed providers to succeed but also builds the foundation for a stronger, more efficient tokenization market that benefits issuers, investors, distributors, and the nation as a whole.