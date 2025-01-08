Tokeny And Ditobanx Partner To Transform El Salvador Into A Tokenization Leader

Tokeny, a leading provider of onchain finance solutions, has partnered with Ditobanx, a licensed Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) in El Salvador, to help the country build a standardized framework for tokenized regulated assets and position the nation as a leader in the tokenization era.

By leveraging Tokeny’s proven technology, Ditobanx has successfully overcome the challenges of launching a robust platform to issue, manage, and distribute tokenized assets in a seamless and compliant way, without recreating operational silos. The company plans to issue $300 million in tokenized assets in 2025, with a pipeline of 22 clients ready to onboard.

Ditobanx’s mission goes beyond simplifying investment access through tokenization. The team is committed to building an ecosystem that extends the reach of El Salvador’s securities and enhances liquidity in private markets. This ecosystem vision hinges on collaboration and standardization, ensuring that participants across the financial landscape can connect and operate seamlessly.

Ditobanx, Tokeny, and over 90 industry players are collaborating through the non-profit ERC3643 Association to ensure the adoption of the market standard ERC-3643 (“T-REX”) for compliant tokenization. This standard defines how compliance, permissions, data, and onchain workflows are managed, enabling participants to interact effortlessly within a standardized framework.

However, the lifecycle management of tokenized securities remains complex, involving the integration of both on-chain and off-chain processes and data. Developing an orchestrated platform from scratch is both time-intensive and costly, often taking years to complete. To overcome these challenges, Ditobanx chose Tokeny’s onchain operating system, which enabled them to launch their platform within weeks. This swift deployment allows Ditobanx to focus on their core business while benefiting from a proven and scalable solution.

To ensure that other licensed providers in El Salvador can overcome similar challenges and adopt the market standard, Ditobanx will offer tailored guidance and access to its expertise and tools. By supporting these providers in implementing the ERC-3643 T-REX standard, Ditobanx aims to create a more streamlined and standardized ecosystem across the country, eliminating silos and unlocking the full potential of tokenization through seamless interoperability and open distribution.