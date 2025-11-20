Tokenovate Strengthens Team With Four Strategic Hires To Power Next Stage Of Growth

Tokenovate, the UK-based fintech transforming post-trade lifecycle automation and digital settlement, has expanded its engineering team with four strategic hires to accelerate product development and scale its platform to meet growing client demand.

Andy Roberts has been appointed Head of Engineering. A seasoned technical leader, he brings deep experience in building distributed enterprise systems and leading high-performing teams. Roberts joins from Apollo GraphQL, where he led EMEA Enterprise Solutions for major global clients and previously headed API Engineering at RS Components, overseeing eleven teams for a £2bn+ e-commerce operation. At Tokenovate, he will lead application engineering, driving delivery, execution, and scalable growth.

Mengyan Li joins as Senior Software Engineer in the Common Domain Model (CDM) team. Li brings valuable experience from across global enterprises, including Dolby in Silicon Valley, as well as Ocado and Marshmallow in the UK. Li also worked at Featurespace, a Visa solution, where she led development of a real-time, event-driven machine learning platform for financial crime detection.

Steve Rigby joins Tokenovate as Head of Platform, leading cloud engineering, infrastructure, and the core services that support application development and operations. With extensive experience across both start-ups and large enterprises, he brings strong expertise in compliance, security, DevOps, and cloud infrastructure.

Vishal Joshi has been appointed Principal Engineer, focusing on CDM. He brings over 15 years of experience in architecture and software development for enterprise applications. He joins the firm from EMBL-EBI, where he spent the last eight years leading teams and building cloud-based data processing platforms for life science and biology applications.

Richard Baker, CEO of Tokenovate, commented: “Strengthening our engineering and platform teams with Andy, Mengyan, Steve and Vishal positions us to deliver at greater scale with the speed and quality our clients expect. They join us at a pivotal moment as we help transform post-trade processes through tokenisation, smart contracts and distributed event-driven systems. With the launch of Novat, which delivers instant, atomic and legally final settlement, and as the industry prepares for T+1 settlement by October 2027, we expect strong momentum and growth in the year ahead.”

In October 2025, Tokenovate launched the Novat, a programmable settlement protocol for tokenised assets designed to unlock liquidity, reduce systemic risk and streamline post-trade operations across global capital markets.