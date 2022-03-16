Tokenise And ScribeStar Partner To Digitalise Admissions And Data Feeds For Security Tokens Exchange

Tokenise, the new ownership exchange for security tokens, including fractional ownership and royalties, has today signed a letter of intent with ScribeStar, a capital markets technology company, to fully digitalise the admissions process for digital assets on the Tokenise Stock Exchange.
Tokenise is set to be among the world’s first fully regulated global stock exchanges for security tokens. It offers investors and issuers a self-service digital interface that provides 24/7 direct market access. Tokenise’s exchange is used for capital raising, primary issuance, secondary trading, clearing, settlement and registration of security tokens in, for example, buildings, artworks and land.
With its digital platform ScribeStar has transformed how legal, regulatory and administrative processes are done in the public capital markets space. Since its launch five years ago, ScribeStar’s platform has been used in nearly 90 transactions, of which almost 50 have been publicly announced IPOs or public listings. ScribeStar’s automation and streamlined workflows save time and money for issuers and their teams by making the process digital.
“ScribeStar’s technology is establishing the new standard for processing many of the inefficient segments of capital markets that still exist today. It’s the only truly seamless digital solution for preparing issuances in regulated markets”, said Mike Kessler, CEO and Founder of Tokenise.
“Tokenise is a digital exchange. Tokens are digital assets. Giving issuers a streamlined digital onboarding experience is a key component of that concept. ScribeStar brings in the experience of regulated public markets with a future-proof technology model. Working with them is a natural choice for us.”
“We are delighted to be part of the Tokenise project,” added Adam Shaw, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of ScribeStar. “Tokenise’s mission of democratising ownership and digitalising securities resonates extremely well with us. We are huge believers in tokenisation but also very vocal advocates for effectively regulating the environment for these types of assets.
“Tokenise is doing exactly that. They have recognised the opportunity early on, and have built a safe, secure, transparent and compliant market for tokenised assets, including digitalised equities, commodities and bonds. It’s an extremely attractive proposition for institutional and retail investors, and for many issuers who are looking to take their fundraising to the next level. We are very excited to have our technology used in the digital assets space, and we look forward to growing with this market.”