Todd Klessman Joins SIFMA As Managing Director, Financial Services Cyber & Technology

SIFMA today announced Todd Klessman has been hired as Managing Director, Financial Services Cyber & Technology. In this role, he will serve as a staff advisor for Business Continuity Planning and Cybersecurity and will also provide support for the Operations and Technology Committee. His responsibilities will include identifying and addressing key business, risk, and regulatory issues for the financial services industry and advocating the industry’s position on key issues to both regulatory and government agencies.

“SIFMA’s industry-wide work to strengthen operational and cyber resilience, protect market infrastructure, and ensure continuity of service for clients is a core mandate. Todd’s years of experience on the front lines make him perfectly suited to lead our efforts, and we are pleased to welcome him to the team,” said SIFMA president and CEO Kenneth E. Bentsen, Jr.

Todd joins SIFMA from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), where he was most recently leading their Cyber Incident Reporting for Critical Infrastructure Act rulemaking effort. While at CISA, which he joined in 2009, he held various roles including Deputy Associate Director for Chemical Security, Senior Advisor to the Executive Assistant Director for Infrastructure Security, Senior Counselor to the CISA Director, and Senior Policy Advisor for the Infrastructure Security Compliance Division.

“Todd brings the experience and perspective needed to support our work in the operations and technology area and will enhance how we address complex operational and technology issues,” said Joe Seidel, SIFMA COO. “His work will help ensure our members are well supported as regulatory and risk environments continue to evolve.”

“I am pleased to welcome Todd to the team,” said Steve Byron, SIFMA Managing Director, Head of Technology, Operations and Business Continuity. “His background in business continuity planning and cybersecurity makes him a strong fit for this role. I’m looking forward to working closely with him as he helps identify key risks and advocate for practical, effective solutions on behalf of the industry.”

Prior to CISA, Todd worked at ICF International; Systems, Planning & Analysis, Inc.; and Dow, Lohnes & Albertson, PLLC. He holds a Juris Doctor degree from The University of Michigan Law School and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with Highest Distinction from The University of Michigan Business School. He will begin working at SIFMA on January 12.