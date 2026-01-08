Tobias Paulun Appointed As New CEO Of EEX - Peter Reitz To Step Down After 15 Successful Years As CEO At His Own Request

Dr.-Ing. Dr. Tobias Paulun has been appointed by the EEX Supervisory Board as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of EEX with effect from 1 August 2026. He follows Peter Reitz, CEO of EEX, who decided not to renew his mandate after 15 years. His term of office will end as scheduled on 31 July 2026. To take on his new role, Tobias Paulun will step down from his current position as CEO of EEX’s clearing house European Commodity Clearing (ECC) as of 31 July 2026.

Dr. Thomas Book, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of EEX, comments: “We are delighted to welcome Tobias Paulun, an outstanding internal candidate with extensive expertise in the energy market, as the new CEO of EEX. With him, we will be able to successfully continue EEX’s growth trajectory in the coming years. Throughout his career, he held various positions and played a key role in the innovative extension of the product offering, the strategic development as well as the global growth of both EEX and ECC.“

Tobias Paulun states: “I would like to thank the Supervisory Board for their trust and look forward to my role as CEO of EEX. “Building Markets Together” is our guiding principle, which I am committed to pursue together with the whole EEX Group team, while growing our business further in cooperation with our expanding global network of customers and partners. Together, we will continue to drive the development of energy markets, and offer our customers the best trading opportunities and efficient solutions for their risk management needs.”

Reflecting on Peter Reitz’s 15-year tenure, Thomas Book adds: “Peter Reitz has been instrumental in shaping EEX’s unique success story. Under his leadership, the company has evolved from a local power exchange into a leading marketplace for energy products. In an environment characterised by significant volatility, he has strengthened security and trust in the markets, with a focus on driving the transition to renewables energies through transparent, market-based pricing. On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Peter Reitz for his commitment.“

Peter Reitz states: “I am grateful for the past 15 years, during which I had the privilege of shaping the energy landscape together with our outstanding team, which is now spread across 25 global locations. I am pleased that Tobias Paulun, whom I greatly value from our collaboration on the Management Board, will continue to drive the company’s development as CEO. “

Tobias Paulun has been CEO of ECC since 1 April 2023, and is currently member of the Supervisory Boards of EPEX SPOT and Nodal Exchange. He joined EEX Group’s product development team in August 2009 and later headed the company’s strategy department. From January 2015 to March 2023, he served as Chief Strategy Officer on the EEX Management Board. Over the past decades at EEX Group, he was responsible for the expansion of the product portfolio in line with market needs. In addition, he laid the foundation for major acquisitions and partnerships. Previously, he was also a member of the Management Board of EPEX SPOT and Managing Director Exchange of EEX.

Peter Reitz has been CEO of EEX since 1 August 2011 and previously served as Deputy Chairman on the Supervisory Boards of EEX and ECC. In addition, he is Chairman of the Boards of EPEX SPOT and Nodal Exchange and will continue to represent EEX in these bodies.

A process to appoint a new CEO for ECC has been initiated by the ECC Supervisory Board.