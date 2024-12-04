TNS Launches Market Data Monitoring Solution For Banks And Hedge Funds Together With TNS Market Data As A Service

Transaction Network Services (TNS) today announced the launch of a powerful new data usage optimization product, designed to help buy side and sell side firms streamline market data costs. Called Data Usage Optimizer (DUO), this solution generates actionable market data usage reports that identify where subscription fees can be reduced by pinpointing unused data feeds.



DUO marries TNS’ innovative market data monitoring services with its extensive network infrastructure capabilities. The solution allows institutions to see which employees have not used specific data feeds recently, providing the opportunity to reduce unnecessary subscription costs by turning off access for these individuals.



“Market data feeds carry a cost whether they are actively used or not,” said Tom Lazenga, General Manager, TNS Financial Markets. “Over time, managing these feeds has also become increasingly complex. DUO is a new unique solution that simplifies this process and can help firms achieve significant cost savings.”



The announcement of DUO is coupled with the launch of TNS Market Data as a Service, a solution which provides agnostic market data application managed infrastructure, hosting, and feed support services. This includes comprehensive support for any market data application or consolidated feed, with full integration to client systems for optimal performance and efficiency, in addition to 24x7x365 proactive monitoring and alerting.



Cia Fatemi, the newly appointed TNS Global Head of Sales for Market Data Services, added: “TNS Market Data as a Service is the only vendor agnostic turnkey solution for global market data, including hardware, hosting, connectivity, application management, and administration. The comprehensive data monitoring and management provides clients with full network visibility, including intelligence on performance, which enables issues to be identified and resolved swiftly.”



“Combined with the capabilities of our newly announced DUO solution, which provides clear visibility of the data feeds in active use, TNS can now help buy and sell side firms streamline market data costs and improve infrastructure monitoring and productivity. This further strengthens our position as the leading provider of mission-critical infrastructure, connectivity, market data and analytic services for the Financial Markets community.”



TNS brings together over 5,000 financial community endpoints, supported by a global, 125-strong point-of-presence footprint. Specifically designed and engineered to address the needs of financial market participants worldwide, TNS offers a range of connectivity, colocation, cloud, market data and VPN solutions within its Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) portfolio. This includes TNS Market Data Services, the only vendor agnostic turnkey solution for global market data. Its solutions are monitored 24x7x365 by TNS’ Network Operations Centers in the US, UK, Australia and Malaysia. For further information visit tnsi.com/solutions/financial/.