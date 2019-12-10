TNS Expands EMEA Managed Hosting Coverage To More Key Data Centers

Transaction Networks Services (TNS) is strengthening its European network by expanding its Managed Hosting solution, TNSXpress, at four key data centers in London, Slough, Basildon and Frankfurt.
TNS’ Managed Hosting solution utilizes the company’s ultra-low latency Layer 1 technology which offers trade executions 10 times faster than traditional Layer 3 architectures. Today’s announcement confirms its availability at the Interxion London data center, the ICE European Liquidity Center in Basildon, the Equinix LD4 data center in Slough and the Equinix FR2 data center in Frankfurt.
“TNS is committed to making our innovative solutions available in as many key data centers as possible,” said Scott Feagans, Vice President of Technology and Strategy for TNS’ Financial Services business. “Adding more colocation facilities to our comprehensive network and incorporating the latest state-of-the-art technology cements our position as the managed service provider with fast, reliable and secure global coverage”
TNS Managed Hosting solution enables traders to benefit from TNS’ global point-of-presence footprint and extensive existing on-net connections, which include more than 60 exchanges. TNS Layer 1 is an ultra-low latency solution which uses a simple, single hop architecture to deliver connectivity in as little as 5 to 85 nanoseconds.
“Our solutions are designed to help traders achieve their greatest potential. Accessing exchanges through TNS is much more cost effective than traders procuring their own exchange connection,” added Feagans. “We also deliver a lower total cost of ownership as clients do not need to buy dedicated hardware or data space and can benefit from TNS’ cost efficiencies, rack optimized cabling and design.”
Founded in 1990, TNS offers a range of connectivity, hosting, cloud, hub, VPN and other solutions, specifically designed and engineered to address the needs of financial market participants worldwide. It currently connects more than 2,100 financial community endpoints globally. For more information about TNS visit www.tnsfinancial.com.