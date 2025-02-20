TMX VettaFi Acquires Credit Suisse Bond Indices From UBS - TMX VettaFi Strengthens Its Fixed Income Capabilities

TMX VettaFi, an indexing, digital distribution, analytics and thought leadership company and TMX Group subsidiary, announced today the acquisition of Credit Suisse's Bond Indices from UBS, strengthening its fixed income index capabilities.

"We are excited to announce another significant step forward in our index expansion strategy, designed to strengthen our fixed income indexing capabilities, and broaden the services we provide to a growing international network of clients and partners," said Tom Hendrickson, President, TMX VettaFi. "We see tremendous opportunity for indexing across the fixed income asset class - especially with the growth of bond ETFs - and we look forward to partnering with even more asset managers to unlock new bond ETF innovation."

The bond index franchise includes key bond indices covering government, credit, and emerging markets bonds, as well as advanced tools and analytics that support the custom development of innovative fixed income exposures.

This marks the fourth significant acquisition by TMX VettaFi in the last 18 months, following the acquisitions of iNDEX Research in October 2024, an end-to-end index provider with US$10B in linked assets across equity and fixed income exposures; the ROBO Global Index Suite in April 2023; and EQM Indexes in September 2023.



"Today fixed income represents approximately 20% of the ETF market, yet the total global bond market is $140 trillion, compared to the $115 trillion global equity market," said Brian Coco, Head of Index Product, TMX VettaFi. "With even stronger fixed income indexing capabilities, VettaFi can truly provide outcome-oriented solutions to our clients across asset classes, as well as more precision exposures within fixed income."

With the addition of the Credit Suisse bond indices, TMX VettaFi boasts an indexing platform spanning more than 700 indexes with $53 billion in assets passively tracking those indexes and $41 billion in benchmarked assets. Its team of industry veterans use the latest cloud-based technology for all index research, design, calculation, dissemination and management for over 250 customers.

For more information on TMX VettaFi, please visit www.vettafi.com.