TMX Markets Incident

UPDATE 6: The technical halt will remain in effect for the remainder of the day on TSX, TSX Venture and TSX Alpha. As a result, the TSX Market on Close Facility will not run today. We apologize for the inconvenience.
UPDATE 5: TMX continues to investigate the problem with order entry on TSX, TSXV and Alpha. We apologize for the inconvenience. Further updates will be provided.
UPDATE 4: TMX continues to investigate the problem with order entry on TSX, TSXV and Alpha. We apologize for the inconvenience. Further updates will be provided.
UPDATE 3: Clients are currently unable to enter, modify or cancel open orders on TSX, TSXV and Alpha. TMX continues to investigate the problem with order entry. Prior to re-opening, we will provide sufficient time in a pre-open state for Participants to manage their orders.
UPDATE 2: A technical halt has been declared on TSX, TSX Venture Exchange and TSX Alpha. In order to allow Participants to manage their orders, the market will remain in a Pre-Open state until further notice. Once an Opening Time has been determined a further update will be issued in sufficient time for Participants to prepare.
UPDATE 1: TMX continues to investigate the problem with order entry on TSX and TSX ALPHA. Update to follow.