TMX Group Welcomes International Mining Community To PDAC 2025 - Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) And TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) Are Proud Sponsors

TMX Group, the global exchange leader in mining, is once again a proud sponsor of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) International Convention, taking place from March 2-5, 2025, in Toronto.

"PDAC is where the global mining industry comes together to drive innovation and build the future of mining. As the premier global mining exchange group, TSX and TSXV are home to almost 50% of the world's public mining companies," said Loui Anastasopoulos, CEO of Toronto Stock Exchange and Global Head, Capital Formation, TMX Group. "With the industry evolving rapidly, facilitating connections between issuers, investors, and policymakers is more important than ever. We are proud to welcome delegates from all around the world to Toronto for PDAC 2025, and we look forward to advancing conversations that empower bold ideas and shape the future of mining finance."

TSX and TSXV will have a strong presence at PDAC, engaging with companies, investors, and industry stakeholders through a range of high-profile activities. The Exchanges will facilitate and host fireside chats, panel discussions, and industry roundtables with delegations from Africa, Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Peru, the U.S., and other international jurisdictions. TSX and TSXV representatives will also be available at the Investors Exchange at Booth #2917.

The Exchanges will host market open and close ceremonies throughout the conference:

Friday, February 28: PDAC market close

Monday, March 3: North American Mining Delegation market open

Monday, March 3: International Mines Ministers Summit market close

Tuesday, March 4: LatAm Mining Delegation market open

Wednesday, March 5: Australian Mining Delegation market open

As at December 31, 2024, the Exchanges were home to 1,097 mining issuers, with a combined market capitalization of $603 billion. In 2024, TSX and TSXV mining issuers completed 1,242 financing transactions, raising $10.4 billion in equity capital. For more information, visit tsx.com/mining.