TMX Group Welcomes International Mining Community To PDAC 2024 - Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) And TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) Are Patron Sponsors

TMX Group, the global exchange leader in mining, is a patron sponsor of the 2024 Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) International Convention, being held on March 3-6, 2024, in Toronto.

"Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange are proud to support the world's premier mining event, and to welcome representatives from across the global mining industry ecosystem to Toronto for PDAC 2024," said Loui Anastasopoulos, CEO, Toronto Stock Exchange and Global Head, Capital Formation, TMX Group. "Home to 40% of the world's public mining companies, TSX and TSXV are committed to supporting the growth of innovative companies of all sizes, from key centres across the globe. We look forward to meeting and working with delegates from around the world at this year's conference."

TSX and TSXV will play an active role at this year's conference, including hosting the first-ever TSX Lithium Investor Day; hosting roundtable events with delegations from Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Peru, Australia and Mongolia; and exhibiting in the Investors Exchange at booth #2917.

The Exchanges will host market open and close ceremonies throughout the conference:

Date Market Open Market Close Friday, March 1 - PDAC Monday, March 4 Celebrating Canadian Mining International Mines Ministers Summit Tuesday, March 5 Latin American Mining delegation African/Francomine Mining Ministers Wednesday, March 6 Australian Mining delegation -

Together, TSX and TSXV are the world's leading listing and public capital raising venue for mining companies. As at December 31, 2023, the Exchanges were home to 1,119 mining issuers with a combined market capitalization of over $517 billion. TSX and TSXV mining companies completed 1,213 mining financing transactions in 2023, representing approximately 48% of the total public mining financing activity globally. For more information, visit tsx.com/mining.

For Market Openings and Closings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open/close ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (HD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Market Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:29 a.m. ET and 3:59 p.m. ET respectively, and the markets will open/close with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET. and 4:00 p.m. ET.