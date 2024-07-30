TMX Group Pledges Support To The 2024 Alberta Wildfires Appeal

TMX Group today announced a $25,000 donation to the Canadian Red Cross 2024 Alberta Wildfires Appeal to help those impacted by wildfires in Jasper and other affected areas in the province. Donations in support of this appeal will be used by the Red Cross for assistance with immediate and ongoing relief including financial assistance, support to evacuees and the communities hosting them, recovery and resilience efforts in response to the wildfires, as well as supporting community preparedness and risk reduction for future all-hazard disaster events within Alberta.

The Canadian Red Cross is accepting online donations to the 2024 Alberta Wildfires Appeal at www.redcross.ca, or by telephone at 1-800-418-1111 (toll-free).