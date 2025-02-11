TMX Group Names Judy Dinn CIO

TMX Group Limited today has named Judy Dinn as the company's Chief Information Officer (CIO), effective April 1, 2025.

Ms. Dinn will be responsible for the strategic leadership of all aspects of technology at TMX, and play an important role in the evolution and execution of the corporate strategy and global growth agenda over the coming years.

Ms. Dinn brings more than 20 years of experience as a technology executive in the financial services industry to her new role, most recently serving as CIO of the US Bank, TD. Ms. Dinn joined TD in 2020 as TD Bank Group's Chief Enterprise Architect. Prior to her time at TD, she was CIO of Credit Cards at JPMorgan Chase in the U.S. and held technology leadership roles at other Canadian-based global financial institutions including RBC, CIBC, and BMO.

Ms. Dinn has an Honours Bachelor of Mathematics specializing in computer science from the University of Waterloo. She will join the senior management team and report to John McKenzie, TMX Group CEO.