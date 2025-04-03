TMX Group Limited To Announce Q1 2025 Financial Results On Monday, May 5, 2025

TMX Group Limited will announce its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 in the evening of Monday, May 5, 2025. An analyst conference call to review the results will be held at 8:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

TMX Group's Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders will be held in person at the TMX Market Centre, 120 Adelaide Street West, Toronto, Ontario, and via live audio webcast at 2:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxy holders will be permitted to attend the meeting in person or virtually, ask questions and vote, all in real time, provided those attending virtually have logged in to the link below. Please see page 2 of the management information circular for complete details on how to participate in the meeting.

Schedule of Events for May 6, 2025: