TMX Group Limited Appoints Peter Rockandel To The Company’s Board Of Directors

TMX Group Limited today announced the appointment of Peter Rockandel to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Rockandel brings a depth of Canadian capital markets experience to TMX Group, specializing in the global resources and mining sectors. He most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Lundin Mining Corporation from 2021 until his retirement in December 2023. From 2003 to 2018, Mr. Rockandel was Managing Director, Investment Banking at GMP Securities, where he helped lead their North American Mining practice, responsible for capital markets strategy for mining clients.

"We​ are pleased to welcome ​P​eter to ​the TMX Group Board of Directors," said ​L​uc Bertrand, Chair. "​His leadership experience and strategic expertise, combined with a close connection to our stakeholder community, will​ prove valuable assets to ​t​he Board​ as ​TMX advances into the next exciting phases of our global growth strategy."

For more information about the TMX Group Limited Board of Directors and corporate governance, visit: https://investors.tmx.com/English/governance/board-of-directors/default.aspx