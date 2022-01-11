TMX Group Limited Announces Release Date For Q4 2021 Financial Results And Analyst Conference Call

TMX Group Limited will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 in the evening of Monday, February 7, 2022. An analyst conference call to review the results will be held at 8:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
Phone numbers for the live call are 416-764-8659 or 1-888-664-6392. An audio replay of the conference call will be available at 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541, pass code 116483.
|WHAT:
|TMX Group Limited Q4 2021 financial results analyst conference call
|WHO:
|John McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer, TMX Group
David Arnold, Chief Financial Officer, TMX Group
Paul Malcolmson, Vice President, Enterprise Sustainability and
Investor Relations, TMX Group
|WHEN:
|Tuesday, February 8, 2022, 8:00 a.m. EST
|HOW:
|Phone numbers for the live call are 416-764-8659 or 1-888-664-6392.
The audio webcast of the conference call will also be available and archived in TMX's shareholder events section.