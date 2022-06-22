TMX Group Limited Announces Release Date For Q2 2022 Financial Results And Analyst Conference Call

MX Group Limited will announce its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 in the evening of Thursday, July 28, 2022. An analyst conference call to review the results will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Phone numbers for the live call are 416-764-8659 or 1-888-664-6392. An audio replay of the conference call will be available at 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541, pass code 897683.