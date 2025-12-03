Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
Track all markets on TradingView

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

TMX Group Holiday Operating Schedule

Date 03/12/2025

Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange (MX) will be closed on Thursday, December 25, 2025, Friday, December 26, 2025, and Thursday, January 1, 2026, for Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day, respectively.

Please refer to the timetable below:

Exchange:Date:Market status:

Toronto Stock Exchange

TSX Venture Exchange

TSX Alpha Exchange

 Wednesday, December 24, 2025 TSX/TSXV will be open until 1:00 p.m. (EST). TSX Alpha will be open until 1:30 p.m. (EST)
Thursday, December 25, 2025 Closed
Friday, December 26, 2025 Closed
Thursday, January 1, 2026 Closed
Montréal Exchange

Wednesday, December 24, 2025

 Equity, currency, index and ETF derivatives will be open until 1:00 p.m. (EST). Interest rate derivatives will be open until 1:30 p.m. (EST)
Thursday, December 25, 2025 Closed
Friday, December 26, 2025 Closed

Wednesday, December 31, 2025

 Equity, currency, index and ETF derivatives will be open regular hours. Interest rate derivatives will be open until 1:30 p.m. (EST)
Thursday, January 1, 2026 Closed

For further information, please refer to the online schedules:

TSX/TSXV/TSX Alpha: https://www.tsx.com/en/trading/calendars-and-trading-hours/calendar
MX: https://www.m-x.ca/en/trading/data/trading-hours-and-holidays#holidays

Confinity_sky1-min.gif MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach