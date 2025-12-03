TMX Group Holiday Operating Schedule

Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange (MX) will be closed on Thursday, December 25, 2025, Friday, December 26, 2025, and Thursday, January 1, 2026, for Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day, respectively.
Please refer to the timetable below:
|Exchange:
|Date:
|Market status:
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
TSX Venture Exchange
TSX Alpha Exchange
|Wednesday, December 24, 2025
|TSX/TSXV will be open until 1:00 p.m. (EST). TSX Alpha will be open until 1:30 p.m. (EST)
|Thursday, December 25, 2025
|Closed
|Friday, December 26, 2025
|Closed
|Thursday, January 1, 2026
|Closed
|Montréal Exchange
|
Wednesday, December 24, 2025
|Equity, currency, index and ETF derivatives will be open until 1:00 p.m. (EST). Interest rate derivatives will be open until 1:30 p.m. (EST)
|Thursday, December 25, 2025
|Closed
|Friday, December 26, 2025
|Closed
|
Wednesday, December 31, 2025
|Equity, currency, index and ETF derivatives will be open regular hours. Interest rate derivatives will be open until 1:30 p.m. (EST)
|Thursday, January 1, 2026
|Closed
For further information, please refer to the online schedules:
TSX/TSXV/TSX Alpha: https://www.tsx.com/en/trading/calendars-and-trading-hours/calendar
MX: https://www.m-x.ca/en/trading/data/trading-hours-and-holidays#holidays