TMX Group Holiday Operating Schedule

Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange (MX) will be closed on Thursday, December 25, 2025, Friday, December 26, 2025, and Thursday, January 1, 2026, for Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day, respectively.

Please refer to the timetable below:

Exchange: Date: Market status: Toronto Stock Exchange TSX Venture Exchange TSX Alpha Exchange Wednesday, December 24, 2025 TSX/TSXV will be open until 1:00 p.m. (EST). TSX Alpha will be open until 1:30 p.m. (EST) Thursday, December 25, 2025 Closed Friday, December 26, 2025 Closed Thursday, January 1, 2026 Closed Montréal Exchange Wednesday, December 24, 2025 Equity, currency, index and ETF derivatives will be open until 1:00 p.m. (EST). Interest rate derivatives will be open until 1:30 p.m. (EST) Thursday, December 25, 2025 Closed Friday, December 26, 2025 Closed Wednesday, December 31, 2025 Equity, currency, index and ETF derivatives will be open regular hours. Interest rate derivatives will be open until 1:30 p.m. (EST) Thursday, January 1, 2026 Closed

For further information, please refer to the online schedules:

TSX/TSXV/TSX Alpha: https://www.tsx.com/en/trading/calendars-and-trading-hours/calendar

MX: https://www.m-x.ca/en/trading/data/trading-hours-and-holidays#holidays