TMX Group Holiday Operating Schedule

Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange (MX) will be closed on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, Thursday, December 26, 2024, and Wednesday, January 1, 2025, for Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day, respectively.

Please refer to the timetable below:

Exchange: Date: Market status: Toronto Stock Exchange TSX Venture Exchange TSX Alpha Exchange Tuesday, December 24, 2024 Open until 1:00 p.m. (EST) Wednesday, December 25, 2024 Closed Thursday, December 26, 2024 Closed Wednesday, January 1, 2025 Closed Montréal Exchange Tuesday, December 24, 2024 Equity, currency, index and ETF derivatives will be open until 1:00 p.m. (EST). Interest rate derivatives will be open until 1:30 p.m. (EST) Wednesday, December 25, 2024 Closed Thursday, December 26, 2024 Closed Tuesday, December 31, 2024 Equity, currency, index and ETF derivatives will be open regular hours. Interest rate derivatives will be open until 1:30 p.m. (EST) Wednesday, January 1, 2025 Closed

For further information, please refer to the online schedules:

TSX/TSXV/TSX Alpha: https://www.tsx.com/en/trading/calendars-and-trading-hours/calendar

MX: https://www.m-x.ca/en/trading/data/trading-hours-and-holidays#holidays