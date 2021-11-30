TMX Group Holiday Operating Schedule

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange will be closed on Monday, December 27, 2021, Tuesday, December 28, 2021, and Monday, January 3, 2022 in lieu of Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day, respectively.
Please refer to the timetable below:
|Exchange:
|Date:
|Market status:
|Toronto Stock Exchange
TSX Venture Exchange
TSX Alpha Exchange
|Friday, December 24, 2021
|Open until 1:00 p.m. (EST)
|Monday, December 27, 2021
(in lieu of Christmas Day)
|Closed
|Tuesday, December 28, 2021
(in lieu of Boxing Day)
|Closed
|Monday, January 3, 2022
(in lieu of New Year's Day)
|Closed
|Montréal Exchange
|Friday, December 24, 2021
|Equity, currency, index and ETF derivatives will be open until 1:00 p.m. (EST). Interest rate derivatives will be open until 1:30 p.m. (EST)
|Monday, December 27, 2021
(in lieu of Christmas Day)
|Closed
|Tuesday, December 28, 2021
(in lieu of Boxing Day)
|Closed
|Friday, December 31, 2021
|Interest rate derivatives will be open until 1:30 p.m. (EST)
|Monday, January 3, 2022
(in lieu of New Year's Day)
|Closed
For further information, please refer to the online schedules:
TSX/TSXV/TSX Alpha: https://tsx.com/trading/calendars-and-trading-hours/calendar-and-events
MX: https://www.m-x.ca/en/about-us/mx/holidays