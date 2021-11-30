TMX Group Holiday Operating Schedule

 Skip to main Content
Date 30/11/2021

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange will be closed on Monday, December 27, 2021, Tuesday, December 28, 2021, and Monday, January 3, 2022 in lieu of Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day, respectively.

Please refer to the timetable below:

For further information, please refer to the online schedules:

TSX/TSXV/TSX Alpha: https://tsx.com/trading/calendars-and-trading-hours/calendar-and-events
MX: https://www.m-x.ca/en/about-us/mx/holidays