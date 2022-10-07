TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics – September 2022

TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for September 2022.

TSX welcomed 15 new issuers in September 2022, compared with four in the previous month and 14 in September 2021. The new listings were all exchange traded funds. Total financings raised in September 2022 decreased 79% compared to the previous month, and were down 70% compared to September 2021. The total number of financings in September 2022 was 38, compared with 32 the previous month and 35 in September 2021.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed two new issuers in September 2022, compared with 10 in the previous month and 10 in September 2021. The new listings were both capital pool companies. Total financings raised in September 2022 decreased 42% compared to the previous month, and were down 63% compared to September 2021. There were 79 financings in September 2022, compared with 87 in the previous month and 87 in September 2021.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for September 2022 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

