TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics – October 2025

TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for October 2025.

TSX welcomed 51 new issuers in October 2025, compared with 29 in the previous month and 11 in October 2024. The new listings were 30 exchange traded products, 17 Canadian Depositary Receipts (CDRs), one consumer products & services company, one industrial products & services company, one technology company and one special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Total financings raised in October 2025 increased 249% compared to the previous month, and were up 264% compared to October 2024. The total number of financings in October 2025 was 84, compared with 55 the previous month and 37 in October 2024.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440.

There were six new issuers on TSXV in October 2025, compared with three in the previous month and four in October 2024. The new listings were three Capital Pool Companies, two mining companies and one technology company. Total financings raised in October 2025 increased 97% compared to the previous month, and were up 152% compared to October 2024. There were 133 financings in October 2025, compared with 119 in the previous month and 110 in October 2024.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for October 2025 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

