TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for November 2025.

TSX welcomed 15 new issuers in November 2025, compared with 51 in the previous month and 14 in November 2024. The new listings were 13 exchange traded products, one mining company and one industrial products & services company. Total financings raised in November 2025 decreased 9% compared to the previous month, but were up 428% compared to November 2024. The total number of financings in November 2025 was 43, compared with 84 in the previous month and 33 in November 2024.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440.

There were three new issuers on TSXV in November 2025, compared with six in the previous month and three in November 2024. The new listings were two mining companies and one Capital Pool company. Total financings raised in November 2025 increased 48% compared to the previous month, and were up 297% compared to November 2024. There were 153 financings in November 2025, compared with 133 in the previous month and 106 in November 2024.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for November 2025 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Related Document:

TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics – November 2025