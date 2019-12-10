TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for November 2019.
TSX welcomed 16 new issuers in November 2019, compared with eight in the previous month and nine in November 2018. The new listings were 13 exchange traded funds, one closed-end fund, one financial services company and one mining company. Total financings raised in November 2019 decreased 66% from the previous month, and were down 88% compared to November 2018. The total number of financings in November 2019 was 31, compared with 52 the previous month and 37 in November 2018.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed four new issuers in November 2019, compared with seven in the previous month and 13 in November 2018. The new listings were two capital pool companies and two mining companies. Total financings raised in November 2019 decreased 46% compared to the previous month, and were down 58% compared to November 2018. There were 83 financings in November 2019, compared with 119 in the previous month and 124 in November 2018.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for November, 2019 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Related Document:
TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics – November 2019