TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics – May 2020

TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for May 2020.
TSX welcomed 12 new issuers in May 2020, compared with six in the previous month and 14 in May 2019. The new listings were 11 exchange traded funds and one mining company. Total financings raised in May 2020 increased 592% from the previous month and were up 77% compared to May 2019. The total number of financings in May 2020 was 54, compared with 18 the previous month and 42 in May 2019.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed five new issuers in May 2020, compared with one in the previous month and nine in May 2019. The new listings were two capital pool companies, one life sciences company, one technology company and one mining company. Total financings raised in May 2020 increased 136% compared to the previous month, and was flat compared to May 2019. There were 118 financings in May 2020, compared with 80 in the previous month and 126 in May 2019.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for May 2020 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
