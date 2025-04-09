TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - March 2025

TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for March 2025.

TSX welcomed 18 new issuers in March 2025, compared with 25 in the previous month and four in March 2024. The new listings were 18 exchange traded funds. Total financings raised in March 2025 decreased 36% compared to the previous month, but were up 187% compared to March 2024. The total number of financings in March 2025 was 35, compared with 53 the previous month and 18 in March 2024.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440.

There were four new issuers on TSXV in March 2025, compared with four in the previous month and seven in March 2024. The new listings were four mining companies. Total financings raised in March 2025 decreased 37% compared to the previous month, and were down 2% compared to March 2024. There were 93 financings in March 2025, compared with 88 in the previous month and 71 in March 2024.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for March 2025 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

