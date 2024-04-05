MX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for March 2024.

TSX welcomed four new issuers in March 2024, compared with 11 in the previous month and two in March 2023. The new listings were four exchange traded funds. Total financings raised in March 2024 decreased 92% compared to the previous month, and were down 79% compared to March 2023. The total number of financings in March 2024 was 18, compared with 32 the previous month and 30 in March 2023.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed seven new issuers in March 2024, compared with three in the previous month and seven in March 2023. The new listings were five mining companies, one technology company and one clean technology company. Total financings raised in March 2024 increased 17% compared to the previous month, but were down 20% compared to March 2023. There were 71 financings in March 2024, compared with 86 in the previous month and 106 in March 2023.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for March 2024 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Related Document:

TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - March 2024