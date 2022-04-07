TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics – March 2022

TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for March 2022.
TSX welcomed 11 new issuers in March 2022, compared with 11 in the previous month and 27 in March 2021. The new listings were five exchange traded funds, two closed end funds, one industrial products & services company, one real estate company, one clean technology company and one life sciences company. Total financings raised in March 2022 increased 348% compared to the previous month, and were flat compared to March 2021. The total number of financings in March 2022 was 69, compared with 38 the previous month and 81 in March 2021.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed 12 new issuers in March 2022, compared with 13 in the previous month and nine in March 2021. The new listings were nine capital pool companies, one mining company and two oil & gas companies. Total financings raised in March 2022 increased 53% compared to the previous month, but were down 55% compared to March 2021. There were 105 financings in March 2022, compared with 93 in the previous month and 192 in March 2021.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for March 2022 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
