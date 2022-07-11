TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for June 2022.

TSX welcomed five new issuers in June 2022, compared with 11 in the previous month and 25 in June 2021. The new listings were one exchange traded fund, one special purpose acquisition fund, one mining company, one life sciences company and one technology company. Total financings raised in June 2022 increased 2% compared to the previous month, but were down 67% compared to June 2021. The total number of financings in June 2022 was 45, compared with 28 the previous month and 58 in June 2021.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed 14 new issuers in June 2022, compared with eight in the previous month and 21 in June 2021. The new listings were 10 capital pool companies, two mining companies, one oil & gas company and one consumer products & services company. Total financings raised in June 2022 increased 37% compared to the previous month, but were down 42% compared to June 2021. There were 107 financings in June 2022, compared with 80 in the previous month and 158 in June 2021.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for June 2022 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Related Document:

TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics – June 2022