TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for June 2020.
TSX welcomed 24 new issuers in June 2020, compared with 12 in the previous month and six in June 2019. The new listings were 22 exchange traded funds, one closed-end fund and one oil & gas company. Total financings raised in June 2020 increased slightly compared to the previous month and were down 15% compared to June 2019. The total number of financings in June 2020 was 57, compared with 54 the previous month and 50 in June 2019.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed five new issuers in June 2020, the same number as the previous month and seven in June 2019. The new listings were three capital pool companies, one life sciences company and one oil & gas company. Total financings raised in June 2020 increased 68% compared to the previous month, and were up 99% compared to June 2019 2019. There were 164 financings in June 2020, compared with 118 in the previous month and 113 in June 2019.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for June 2020 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Related Document:
TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics – June 2020