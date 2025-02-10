TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for January 2025.

TSX welcomed 24 new issuers in January 2025, compared with seven in the previous month and nine in January 2024. The new listings were 20 exchange traded funds, two exchange traded products and two mining companies. Total financings raised in January 2025 decreased 32% compared to the previous month, but were up 274% compared to January 2024. The total number of financings in January 2025 was 43, compared with 26 the previous month and 31 in January 2024.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440.

There were no new issuers on TSXV in January 2025, compared with two in the previous month and seven in January 2024. Total financings raised in January 2025 increased 9% compared to the previous month, and were up 52% compared to January 2024. There were 107 financings in January 2025, compared with 120 in the previous month and 124 in January 2024.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for January 2025 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - January 2025