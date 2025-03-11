TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for February 2025.

TSX welcomed 25 new issuers in February 2025, compared with 24 in the previous month and 11 in February 2024. The new listings were 14 exchange traded funds, 10 Canadian depository receipts, and one mining company. Total financings raised in February 2025 increased 32% compared to the previous month, but were down 62% compared to February 2024. The total number of financings in February 2025 was 53, compared with 43 the previous month and 32 in February 2024.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440.

There were four new issuers on TSXV in February 2025, compared with none in the previous month and three in February 2024. The new listings were two Capital Pool Companies, one oil & gas company, and one mining company. Total financings raised in February 2025 decreased 3% compared to the previous month, but were up 83% compared to February 2024. There were 88 financings in February 2025, compared with 107 in the previous month and 86 in February 2024.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for February 2025 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Related Document:

TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - February 2025